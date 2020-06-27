King David was facing a crisis in the nation and in his personal life. He felt like the very foundations of the kingdom were crumbling beneath him. The forces of evil were strong. These were tough times. Some advised David to flee and run for safety, but he was determined to trust God and take his stand. He demonstrated unwavering faith in unsettling times. The parallels between David’s situation and our own are obvious. We are living in days of extreme civil unrest and uncertainty. Psalm 11 tells us how to stand firm and make a difference even when times are tough. What can we do when the foundations of social order are crumbling?
Now is the time to trust in the LORD, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1) We should seek to live by the official U.S. motto, “In God We Trust.” These words are on our currency and should also be written on our hearts so as to affect our daily lives.
Now is the time to rebuild the foundation of God’s authority in our nation. Under the guise of “separation of church and state” some have attempted to remove God from government and public life. Many Americans sadly are more concerned about being politically correct than biblically correct. If we are actually going to be “One Nation Under God” then we must respect and obey his Word, thank Him for his blessings, turn from our sins, and prepare for his judgment. We must remember that “righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14:34)
Now is the time to rebuild the foundation of morality and decency. We have forgotten the difference between right and wrong and therefore we have redefined and confused both. We need to restore biblical standards of right and wrong in public life even if some fellow citizens are offended. Scripture gives us a clear warning: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20)
Now is the time to rebuild the foundation of a high view of God. This was the key to David’s stability in his chaotic times. God is still on his throne in heaven. He sees and evaluates all that takes place on earth. When the foundations of society are being destroyed, God is testing the righteous (His people). At the same time He hates the wicked and those who love violence. (Paraphrase of Psalms 11:4-5) In the midst of these troubled times, rest assured that God is still in control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.