The Apostle John revealed a pastor’s heart and expressed a pastor’s joy in this text. In honor of Pastor Appreciation Month, I want to offer a few thoughts about John’s brief yet profound statement.
As a pastor John was obviously concerned about his children, those who were under his spiritual care. The work of a pastor is more than a job or duty; it is a high privilege. The word “pastor” means shepherd or one who cares for God’s flock. A pastor is entrusted by God to lead, feed, and protect God’s people. A pastor is always concerned about the spiritual health and well-being of his sheep. In the text above, John refers to the joy of hearing that his children walked in truth. This implies that he may have been separated by time and distance from those under his ministry, but that did not diminish his concern for them.
What is the source of a pastor’s greatest joy? You might expect it to come from a growing number of converts or attendance in worship. But it is something more, something even better. A pastor’s greatest joy is to know that God’s people are walking in truth. What does that mean? The Bible often uses the term “walk” to describe our daily life or conduct. In both the Old and New Testaments God reminds us of the privilege and responsibility of walking with Him in humility and holiness. This is to walk in truth revealed in Scripture. Jesus prayed for this: “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.” (John 17:17)
The believer’s walk is initiated by God’s saving grace in Christ, and thus becomes a walk in newness of life. (Romans 6:4) We also walk by faith, not by sight. (2 Corinthians 5:7) Our walk is a reflection of God’s gracious work in our lives, and thus it should be worthy of our calling. (Ephesians 4:1) Believers also walk in love (Ephesians 5:2), in light (Ephesians 5:8), in wisdom (Ephesians 5:15), and in the Spirit (Galatians 5:16). This is living under the control of God’s presence, power, and guidance, which ultimately produces a life of good works (Ephesians 2:10).
All this sounds good, doesn’t it? But how is it attainable? To walk in truth a believer must understand the truth and then obey it consistently. A pastor’s greatest joy is when those under his care display lives that are informed and governed by the truth of God’s Word. Nothing could be better.
