On most days and many nights, one can observe Billy Wayne navigating LampLight Theatre in Kingsport. In his step, there’s bounce. From his voice, enthusiasm. In his eyes, the light of hope.
Faith, pervasive.
“That’s it,” said Wayne. “That’s what it’s all about: faith.”
Come one, come all to a New Year’s Eve Gala at LampLight Theatre in Kingsport on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
“We’ll have dinner at 7:30,” said Wayne, evangelist and founder of Vision Productions, of which LampLight Theatre is a part. “At 9, we’ll have comedy and all sorts of fun. At the end of the evening, I will offer a challenge. Stop looking back. Hold on. Look forward to what God has envisioned for you. We’ll have a wonderful night.”
Legions of Americans outline certain goals for the coming new year. Termed New Year’s resolutions, they tend to run a wide gamut from weight loss to career improvement.
But what about God?
“I think that every new day is a new beginning and a new encounter with God and with people. It is,” said Rabbi Arthur Rutberg of B’nai Shalom Congregation in Bristol, Tennessee.
In that sense, new chances to alter life as we know it does not simply occur at the turn of the calendar each Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. It’s a daily opportunity for renewal.
“Every day is different,” Rutberg said. “When it dawns, it should be. Every day is a new opportunity for something to happen. If you embrace every new day, then you can have a new chance. It’s all in your attitude.”
Wayne stressed the need to shed one’s shoulders from mistakes made and failures constructed in years, months, or even days past. Start anew. Inject hope. Begin a journey along a path of faith. Christian or Jewish, Buddhist or Muslim – whichever.
Easy, no. Potentially difficult bridge to cross?
“Society says you can’t. You can’t. There’s no way,” Wayne said.
Our humanness can serve to impede our potential for progress.
“God is bigger than that,” Wayne said. “We’re limited by what we know as humans. Faith? That’s where God comes in and takes us to where we can go. Only God can do that.”
Consider scripture. Relative to faith in God and a new start for the new year, promises made permeate the Bible.
“For the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord bestows favor and honor,” as drawn from Psalm 84:11. “No good thing does he withhold from those who walk uprightly.”
A passage from Philippians accentuates the verse from Psalm.
“I can do all things through him who strengthens me,” as written in Philippians 4:13.
Ultimately, as indicated in 1 John 2:25, God promises “eternal life.”
“Scripture says to put your faith in God,” Wayne said. “It really is easy. I’ve never known a person who put their hope and faith in God who was failed by God.”
Receptivity seems essential. If but we resolve to kick negativity to the curb, piled atop our miscues and missteps of yore, replace that with positivity and hope as bound in faith, the dawning of a new life will follow, Wayne said.
“God makes old things new,” he said. “Open your eyes. Look around. It’s not about losing weight. When you find your maker, it’s amazing at the new start you will have. All old things pass away. All things become new. A new year, we can come to know our maker. If you want a new start, come to know your maker.”
A new year offers chances of renewed hope. Look to Proverbs 23:18, which indicates that hope exists for us all.
“Always — if your heart is open to it,” Rutberg said. “We’re not just passive participants. We have to be active participants.”
Similar to new year’s resolutions to lose weight, quit smoking, travel more or whatever, to seek a relationship with God or renewals of faith and hope demand effort. It’s simple. Make the effort, solidify the bond, then follow through. Rewards, Wayne said, can prove extraordinary beyond our comprehension.
“I’m so excited about 2020,” Wayne said. “You can have 20/20 vision. His vision is how he sees us, wants to complete something in us. What God starts, he will finish. Problem is, we don’t let him start. We’re so limited in our humanness. We’re people of habit instead of people with hope. That’s a horrible place to be.”
Faith provides an open-arms approach. Faith in the hope to follow, new year or not, can open windows to worlds unimaginable. Wayne said he need only look inside his own life for ample evidence to that effect.
“I hadn’t planned to be a Christian music artist,” Wayne said. “I didn’t think I could sing. God said, ‘I will do things for you that you didn’t think you had in you.’”
We, Wayne said, think small. God, he added, sees all and thinks large. Answers exist in the manifestations of hope instilled, faith embraced, and love given as well as received.
“In the new year,” Wayne said, “give back to your creator what he has already given to you.”
