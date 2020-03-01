ABINGDON, Va. — USDA’s Farm Service Agency is encouraging agricultural producers to enroll now in the Agriculture Risk and Price Loss Coverage programs.
The deadline is March 15 to enroll for the 2019 crop year.
ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms.
The programs cover the following commodities: barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
Until March 15, producers who have not yet enrolled in ARC or PLC for 2019 can enroll for both 2019 and 2020 during the same visit to an FSA county office unless yield updates are requested.
For more information, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc or call 276-628-8186.
