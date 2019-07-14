ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Farmers Market has launched a “Make the Market Your Supermarket” campaign this summer to highlight the wide array of affordable product choices available to customers every week, said organizer and farmer Anthony Flaccavento.
Established more than 20 years ago, the market attracts about 50 vendors and 1,000 customers each Saturday morning. It’s also held on Tuesday afternoons.
Currently, the market on Remsburg Drive features more than two dozen types of produce — from onions, potatoes and cucumbers to cauliflower, tomatoes, blueberries, melons, sweet corn and mushrooms while vendors also offer beef, pork loin, chops, sausage, bratwurst, lamb, chicken and eggs, Flaccavento said.
“We have many, if not most, of the items people buy right here at our market,” Flaccavento said. “We just need them to start thinking of the farmers market as their supermarket.”