A new year and a new decade oftentimes prompt people to reexamine themselves.
Relative to worship, opportunities seem to bloom all the more to either establish devotion or to grow more consistent and determined to establish stronger bonds with God.
Shelves in bookstores offer numerous examples of study Bibles, daily devotional publications and the like. The late Billy Graham authored several. In 2017 came “Hope for Each Day: Words of Wisdom and Faith.” Five years earlier, he offered “Hope for Each Day: Morning and Evening Devotions.” Either can serve as excellent entryways into a new year and decade to help provide deeper connections with God.
“Daily devotionals are huge,” said the Rev. William Reid, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “At every level, we should have some devotional. Why can’t we invite the Lord to come in?”
Reid, a native of Alabama and the pastor of New Hope for more than 25 years, said daily devotionals will improve an individual. Consequently, he added that benefits to society at large can prove innumerable.
“Until we invite Christ to the conference table, we can’t have unity,” Reid said. “My goal is to reacquaint society with Christianity.”
Nationally, church attendance dropped precipitously during the last decade. Like historic revivals of the past in reverse, great waves of the populace ceased attending church. Even here in the Mountain Empire, long considered well within the heart of the Bible belt, numerous churches have had to cease services and close their doors because of dwindling attendance.
“In the last decade, Christianity has been more compromised,” Reid said. “We’re more emphatic about personal gain and gratitude. We seem to have forgotten our roots.”
A new year offers at least a definitive starting point from which to bound forth into consistent worship and devotion to Christ. A new decade accentuates the newness of this year. As such, gateways to either begin or reinvigorate the roots of which Reid referenced seem more available.
But how?
“One thing,” Reid said, “we have to go back to our basics. That means going back to ‘For God so loved the world.’ We’ve got to be decent with one another, be good to one another. People are so busy with living that they’ve forgotten about their lives.”
Patience, as with clichéd new year’s resolutions, needs incorporation. Just as mountains accompany valleys, lives of human beings encounter varying numbers of ebbs and flows within any journey or search for improvement.
“I think it’s critical,” said Robert Russell, pastor of Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee, said of patience. “The Christian life is a marathon and not a sprint. Right at the core is persistence and alongside that is patience.”
Even a marathon demands one step taken at a time. Parallel to one’s calendar, it equates to one day at a time relative to enacting change in one’s life and pursuit of a deeper relationship with God. For many, that materializes as daily acknowledgements either in devotional or some other form.
“Some type of daily connections with God, reading or worship, is renewing to the spirit as long as it’s not legalistic,” Russell said. “I think all of us need daily renewal and reflection. Everybody needs that every day.”
Russell likened it to a refreshing of one’s self, much as food when hungry or water when thirsty reinvigorates us.
“It’s the same as needing sleep,” Russell said.
We tire in numerous ways. Our bodies weary when deprived of sleep, food, or water. Our patience can fray to a frazzle when expectations far exceed anticipated or expected results.
Impatience can prove analogous to a train that’s skipped its tracks. If we’re that train on the tracks, the way to eternity proves long and winding, one fraught with hills aplenty and valleys deep and wide.
Yet according to the Bible, patience en route provides fruitful returns.
“Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial,” as related in James 1:12, “for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him.”
Turn to Hebrews.
“For you have need of endurance,” as written in Hebrews 10:36, “so that when you have done the will of God you may receive what is promised.”
And that promise as related in the Bible is eternal life in the presence of God almighty. Consequently, decisions made today and adhered to during the tomorrows to come may prove essential to one’s long term well-being.
“It might be the most critical thing we do,” Russell said. “The first thing we have to do is seek salvation. Scripture tells us about eternal rewards.”
For some, today can represent a first step taken.
“We need to ask the Lord for a fresh beginning,” Reid said. “God allows second chances.”
That’s the thing about a new year and decade. It’s another chance to get right.
“Ask God for a new beginning, that I want to do it right,” Reid said. “It’s power and authority that only God can give. Once it becomes habit, it becomes part of us. It becomes a part of our DNA.”
