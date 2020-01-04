Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TODAY THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES. MOST OF THE SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR ON THE GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. SNOW WILL BEGIN TO TAPER OFF AFTER MIDNIGHT. TRAVEL ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN MAY BECOME DIFFICULT DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS WITH SNOW COVERED AND SLICK ROADS.