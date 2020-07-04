BRISTOL, Tenn. — What if love ran Bristol?
“It would look a lot different,” said Joel Kirk, pastor of Realife Church in Bristol, Tennessee. “It would change Bristol.”
Revolutionary in scope, Realife Church presents Until Love Runs This Town, which takes root tomorrow. A campaign intended to propel a groundswell of windswept change locally and beyond, its core focuses on random acts of kindness that anyone can do.
Most of all, love’s meant for all.
“Love doesn’t take sides,” Kirk said while seated in the front pew of his church on Wednesday afternoon. “Love takes over.”
So tomorrow, a contingent of congregants from Realife Church take to the streets. To the neighborhood that encompasses their Weaver Pike-located church, Kirk as well as his wife and an indeterminate number of members of the church will hand out ice cream sandwiches to all who wish to receive one.
“No sermon,” Kirk said, who added that they will meet to begin at the church. “The band will sing six songs.”
The band rehearsed as Kirk spoke on Wednesday.
“This Sunday, we’ll have an 18-wheeler with a 20-foot flatbed trailer. We’ll have a band on the trailer. We’ll be yelling, ‘Free ice cream!’ We’ll go into the backstreets behind the church, cross over Weaver Pike and into those neighborhoods.”
No preaching. No sermonizing. No attempts to compel folks to join Realife Church.
It’s simply love and ice cream.
“I’d like to give away 500 ice cream bars,” Kirk said.
As a bonus…
“I guarantee you we will be praying with people,” Kirk said.
Kirk conceived Until Love Runs This Town in incremental fashion. Its genesis birthed before George Floyd’s death under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota, the firing pin that ignited protests ongoing that canvas America.
“Before George Floyd, we were talking about this series. It was going to be Until Jesus Runs This Town,” Kirk said. “But if a person doesn’t have Jesus yet and all they know are so-called bad Christians, then they won’t get behind it.”
A week before Floyd’s death, Kirk’s idea broadened to become Until Love Runs This Town.
“I said it won’t be a series; it will be a campaign,” Kirk said. “Then George Floyd happened. That cop would not have killed George Floyd if he had loved Jesus.”
Step into the lobby of Realife Church. Black T-shirts spread atop a pair of tables bear the phrase Until Love Runs This Town and accompanying logo. Square cards echo the sentiment on their front. Turn it over to read: “Three things will last forever — faith, hope, and love — and the greatest of these is LOVE.”
There’s #UntilLoveRunsThisTown followed by the web address realifebristol.com/reallove. The church’s RL logo and “Real Love In The Real World” perch at the top.
“We’re trying to influence culture,” Kirk said. “You can’t influence culture if you’re running away from it. You’ve never going to influence something that you’re not a part of.”
To the streets Kirk went. When a cobbling of faith, community leaders and citizenry marched in downtown Bristol last month in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, Kirk joined along. He read from a poem he wrote, which he said led to a chant:
“We can’t stop now until love runs this town.”
In his travels as a preacher, Kirk said he has implemented similar acts of kindness elsewhere. For instance, in Alcoa, Tennessee, he ventured into a neighborhood reputed to be rife in gang activity. He spied a group of fellows. He approached with something of a peace and love offering.
“Twelve double cheeseburgers and 12 sweet teas,” Kirk said.
Kirk zeroed in on the group’s leader. His name, Tuesday. After Kirk’s generosity, the street gang leader began to attend Kirk’s church along with his wife and child.
“I asked him, why did you start coming here?” Kirk said. “He said, ‘Because you came to me first.’ It changed his life.”
So you say free ice cream, simple. Can’t change a thing? Kirk says to think again. Maybe it can, perhaps it will.
“That’s what we’re going to do the next four weeks,” Kirk said. “We’re going to go into the neighborhood near the church first. Then we’re going to spread out. (In the near future) We’ll end up in Bristol, Virginia, Rice Terrace. We’re going into well-to-do neighborhoods, too. Higher income folks need Jesus, too.”
Melanie Fetterhoff, a member of Realife Church, walked along an aisle on Wednesday. As the band practiced on stage, she wore an Until Love Runs This Town shirt and smile that communicated faith in the future.
Kirk’s wife, microphone in hand, descended stairs from the stage. She strode by, stopped, spoke.
“When I hear that term, Until Love Runs This Town, I think of random acts of kindness,” said Angie Kirk, who sings on Sundays at Realife Church. “How can you show people around you that they matter? Love is a word that resonates with anyone. It can bridge the sides between both extremes.”
The Kirks hope the gist of his church’s campaign spreads. A dream realized would exhibit churches local and otherwise leading similar charges into their communities, individuals lending a hand to fellow humans.
“If you’re a mechanic, fix someone’s car,” Joel Kirk said. “If you’re a painter, paint for someone. Use your gifts to help people.”
Moments before anyone else entered Realife Church on Wednesday, Kirk uncased his Epiphone acoustic guitar. He sat on stage stairs near the pulpit. He wore a ZZ Top T-shirt that proclaimed “Tres Hombres.”
Hat perched on his head, flip-flops on his feet, Kirk played a new song he’s written for the time.
“In that sweet by and by we will thirst no more, hallelujah,” Kirk sang during the infectiously melodic new song, “Song of Hope,” which he plans to record to benefit Until Love Runs This Town.
Recall U2’s bombastic collaboration with B.B. King, “When Love Comes to Town.”
“I’ve seen love conquer the great divide,” go the lyrics. That’s what Kirk, Realife, and Until Love Runs This Town seek to achieve, concrete to seal brokenness from Bristol and beyond from today and for all of time.
“There’s a great divide in our cities across America. Love can conquer that great divide,” Kirk said. “God’s love should overflow in your life. God loves you. We love you. We want you to know that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.