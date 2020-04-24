Hi Vance Middle School students - I sure do miss being with you. I hope you are all safe and healthy during this pandemic. Please keep working, learning, and trying to find joy. I love you all!

Mrs. Hutton

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments