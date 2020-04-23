Hello students,

I miss you so much! I miss your smiles each day and the stories you just couldn't wait to tell me. I know things are different they're different for everyone. We will get through this together. You are making me so proud seeing the work you are doing online. I miss you asking to eat lunch and watch a movie in my classroom. We will be back together soon but until then just remember even though we are apart you are always in my heart and I love and miss you very much!

Love, Ms. Whitaker 

