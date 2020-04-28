Hello to all of my sweet little friends! I am so proud of the hard work you all have been doing at home! I love seeing pictures of and hearing stories about special things you are learning at home. Work super hard for your parents, they need to see how incredibly smart you are. I miss seeing you and giving you big hugs! I love you and I can’t wait until we are together again! 

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments