Hello to all of my sweet little friends! I am so proud of the hard work you all have been doing at home! I love seeing pictures of and hearing stories about special things you are learning at home. Work super hard for your parents, they need to see how incredibly smart you are. I miss seeing you and giving you big hugs! I love you and I can’t wait until we are together again!
Letter from Meredith Wampler, Greendale Elementary
- Meredith Wampler, Kindergarten | Greendale Elementary
