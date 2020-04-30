UVa-Wise staff pass out graduation caps and gowns on campus earlier this week. The college will hold a a virtual ceremony to confer degrees on May 9 at 11 a.m. This will serve as the official end of the academic year and allow all those who earned their degrees to graduate on time.
UVa-Wise 'caps' off its academic year in preparation for virtual commencement
Photos contributed courtesy UVa-Wise
