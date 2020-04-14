HONAKER, Va. -- A fire has destroyed a house in Honaker in Buchanan County, Virginia.

Lona Stiltner, a dispatcher for the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, said her office responded to a call about a fire on Nance White Branch Road around 12:30 p.m. Stiltner said there was nobody in the burning house, and the fire has been put out. She added that the house was "a total loss."

