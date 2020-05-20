BRISTOL, Va. — This month’s avalanche of absentee ballots mirrored — usually within a couple of percentage points — the final outcomes of local races both here and across Virginia.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, state and local officials urged voters to use absentee ballots and “vote from home,” rather than congregating at polling places on Election Day in May’s series of more than 100 city and town elections across the state. A COVID-19 exemption was even added to expedite the process — since current law requires voters to give a reason why they cannot appear on Election Day to cast their ballot.
The result was a high percentage of absentee votes locally and in towns and cities across the region and state. And those votes — which were typically reported first — foretold winners and margins of victory.
In Bristol for example, nearly two-thirds of all votes were cast absentee — 1,158 or 63.2% — of 1,831 total voters, compared to the 673 or 36.7% who came to the polls Tuesday. Additionally, the 16.5% total turnout was the highest for a city general election since 17.2% in 2010.
When the dust settled, City Council winners Anthony Farnum and Kevin Mumpower finished with 32.2% and 25.3% of the total vote. Their absentee percentages were virtually identical — 31.5% and 26.1%.
The margins were the same for challengers Ric Watts and Michael Pollard. Watts received 23.7% of the total vote including 22.8% of absentee. Mumpower received 68 more absentee votes than Watts to retain his seat and their final margin was 55 votes. Pollard got 19.1% of the absentee vote and finished with 18.2% of total votes cast.
The percentages were even closer in the city’s School Board race. Incumbent Tyrone Foster received 39.9% of the total votes cast after getting 39.8% on the absentee ballots. Frank Goodpasture III rejoins the board with 28.8% after receiving 29.4% of the absentee vote. Ginger Fleenor received 17% of both the total and absentee votes and Jean Mulumba got 13.5% of absentee and 13.9% of total votes cast.
While not every outcome in every city was that similar, a spot check of results in five other cities — Danville, Fairfax, Galax, Salem and Staunton — showed the differences between absentee and final votes varied by no more than four percentage points.
One glaring exception occurred in a Lynchburg City Council race where the eventual winner’s absentee advantage eroded significantly. The winner received 70.5% of absentee votes but finished with 51.9% after losing at all five of the city’s precincts on Election Day.
Among towns, the Abingdon Town Council voting percentages varied by less than two percentage points between absentee and final totals.
Top vote-getter Amanda Pillion received 30.5% of absentee votes and 31.1% of the final total in a five-way race for two seats. She received 32.2% of votes cast on Tuesday. Anderson got 29.4% of Tuesday‘s votes after receiving 24.1% of absentee votes to finish with 25.8% of the total votes cast.
A spot check of races in nearby towns with contested races, including Appalachia, Coeburn and Grundy showed the percentages were still close but tended to vary more widely in races with smaller vote totals.
In Grundy, for example, five people were seeking three seats on the town council but the top vote-getter received just 88 total votes. The candidate who finished fourth overall was third in absentee voting but lost out from votes cast at the polls Tuesday.
