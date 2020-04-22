The Virginia Senate took no action late Wednesday on a plan to move May 5 local elections to November but left the door open to further action.
By a voice vote, senators supported a motion by Sen. Chap Peterson, D-Fairfax, to let the postponement amendment go by for the day. Gov. Ralph Northam had submitted the amendment seeking to move locality elections across the state from May to November in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House narrowly approved the proposal 47-45 about an hour before, during the General Assembly’s reconvened session.
Peterson’s motion includes seeking a special session of the General Assembly and a vote to move the May elections to June 16 and move a June primary to July 28.
Northam proposed the change to avoid potentially exposing voters, election workers and candidates to the virus, given his stay-at-home order and prohibition on groups of more than 10 people doesn’t expire until June 10.
Opponents voiced concern about absentee ballots already cast being destroyed and people being forced to vote again and the constitutionality of a vote that overrides local charters in cities and towns across the state.
