ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Virginia League of Women Voters will host a forum tonight for constitutional officer races on the November ballot.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. It includes the four candidates seeking the sheriff’s office — Blake Andis, Greg Hogston, Rex Carter and Marty Berry — who are scheduled to answer questions. Incumbent Sheriff Fred Newman is retiring.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow is scheduled to speak; however, his opponent Nicole Price withdrew from the forum, organizers said. Commissioner of Revenue David Henry is also scheduled to speak; however, opponent Mark Matney also withdrew from the forum.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

