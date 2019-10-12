Washington County, Virginia’s current commonwealth’s attorney faces his predecessor when voters head to the polls Nov. 5.
Incumbent Josh Cumbow, a Democrat, who was first elected to the position in 2015, is being challenged by Nicole Price, a Republican, who served as the county’s commonwealth’s attorney from 2011-2015.
“I am running for reelection to build on the good work I and my staff have done in my first term,” said Cumbow, 44, of Abingdon. “I promised in the last election to try important cases to juries, maintain a regular case load, reestablish a good working relationship between the commonwealth’s attorney and the law enforcement community and establish a larger public and community presence by the commonwealth’s attorney.”
Cumbow said he has made good on his campaign’s promises.
The chief prosecutor also said he helped expand the county’s drug court program and signed on to the Holston River Regional Task Force to tackle drug problems.
“I want to continue to make these efforts a success,” said Cumbow, who graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor of arts in history and from T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond in 2002 with a law degree.
Cumbow noted that he is also prosecuting a triple murder case from the Mendota community, and “I want to see it through to its conclusion.”
Prior to his current position, Cumbow was a law partner with Joseph P. Johnson Jr. from 2005-2015. From 2002-2005, he was an associate at Johnson and Johnson, P. C.
He said he has tried cases throughout Southwest Virginia, and represented clients in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, the Virginia Court of Appeals and the Virginia Supreme Court.
Price, 50, of Washington County, has been a prosecutor in Southwest Virginia for a total of 14 years, serving as assistant prosecutor, chief deputy prosecutor and commonwealth’s attorney. She has prosecuted cases for three different commonwealth’s attorneys and has been appointed by circuit courts to serve as a special prosecutor. She’s currently the appointed special commonwealth’s attorney for Scott County with responsibility for a public corruption case.
“It has been my privilege to have served the public in Southwest Virginia for 20 years,” said Price, who began practicing law in Washington County in 1999. “In Washington County, that public service has been as assistant prosecutor, as chief deputy prosecutor, as elected prosecutor, and as Board of Supervisors member.”
Price was elected to the Washington County Board of Supervisors in 2009 for the Jefferson District.
Price said she is excited to implement a five-point plan, which she said will increase the effectiveness of prosecutions by the office, better serve victims of crime and save taxpayer dollars.
The five-point plan includes returning criminal sentencing to judges and juries; instituting a new work program for certain nonviolent offenders; reestablishing a recycling program; helping children and families by adding a family drug treatment court docket; and taking on elder abuse.
“It is the foundation of an effective office that the elected commonwealth’s attorney always seek to do justice,” Price said. “The elected prosecutor should not engage in cronyism and must not allow prosecution decisions to be based on fear or favor. The oath of office requires that the commonwealth’s attorney ‘faithfully and impartially discharge’ all the duties of the office, and that is what I will do.”
Price earned a bachelor of arts and a juris doctor degree from the University of Kentucky. As a prosecutor, Price said she has received training from the National District Attorneys Association and completed homicide school, drug prosecution school, trial advocacy school and technology-augmented trial advocacy certification.
Price has also taught officers and prosecutors for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
