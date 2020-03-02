BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Fewer than half of the 31 local offices in this year’s Sullivan County elections are contested.
County voters will head to the polls today for local primaries and on Aug. 6 for the general elections and state and presidential primaries. Eighteen of the local offices up for grabs have a sole candidate running, leaving just 13 positions for voters to decide. All of the contested seats are for constables and Board of Education members.
Here’s what you need to know about today’s primaries, plus what we know so far about the August elections:
March 3 primaries
Twenty-seven local seats will appear on the ballots in the primaries, but only nine constable positions in four districts have more than one candidate running.
In District 8, which has two constables, incumbent Larry Mullenix will compete with newcomers Jesse R. Griggs and Brian Malone. In District 9, which also has two constables, incumbents Gary Churchwell and Doug Woods will compete with newcomers Randall L. Bowers and Tim J. Lane. In District 10, which has two constables, incumbents J. Scott Anderson and Rodney G. Pierson will face newcomers G. Dwain Hittinger and Jeff Parker. And in District 11, which has three constables, incumbents Marshall H. Buckner, James O. Hagy and Ralph T. King will compete with newcomer Lance Sawyer.
All of the primary candidates for constables, both contested and uncontested, are running as independents.
The other 18 seats in the primaries are unchallenged.
Tracey Michelle Edwards, a newcomer, is the Republican candidate for District 11 county commissioner. Current Public Defender Andrew Jackson Gibbons is running again as the sole Republican candidate. Donna K. Whitaker, the county’s assessor of property, is also running for reelection as a Republican. Fifteen constable seats for Districts 1 through 7 are also uncontested.
Aug. 2 general elections and state and local primaries
Four Sullivan County school board seats will be up for grabs in the August elections. Six candidates, all independent, have entered the race so far: Mark D. Harris and Evelyn Rafalowski for District 1; Mark Vicars Jr. for District 3; Grover Blane Starnes for District 5; and Mary Rouse and incumbent Jane A. Thomas for District 7.
Three additional people have started petitions to enter the School Board race as independents but haven’t completed them yet: incumbent Mark A. Ireson for District 1, incumbent Mathew A. Spivey for District 3 and Jason K. Horton for District 5.
Voters will also choose primary winners for a handful of federal and state offices in the November general elections: president, senator, 1st District U.S. representative and state senators for Districts 1 through 4.
The filing deadline for the August elections—both general and primaries—is noon April 2.
Who’s stepping down this year?
Joe Herron is the current county commissioner for District 11. He has filled the position until the current term expires in August. He stepped in after Pat Shull, the previous District 11 commissioner, was elected mayor of Kingsport and decided to leave his commission seat. Herron said he came out of retirement to fill in and won’t run for the next term.
Constables Mark C. Hutton, now the District 2 county commissioner, and Robert E. Smith aren’t running for reelection. Neither are constables Fred Esser in District 3; Douglas R. Cross in District 4; Brad Cole in District 5; Andrew Bowery in District 6; and Scotty Murray in District 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.