Penny Limburg, general registrar and director of elections, shows the screen and social distancing measures on Monday for poll workers and the public to use Tuesday during the local elections.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia voters largely heeded a monthslong drumbeat and voted absentee amid the COVID-19 pandemic, casting doubt as to just how many people may show up today when polls are open for local elections.

The city of Bristol, the town of Abingdon and more than 100 other cities, towns and counties across Virginia host voting today for an array of councils, boards and other positions, in an election delayed two weeks by executive order of Gov. Ralph Northam in light of public health concerns.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.

State and local officials, including Northam, have championed “vote from home” as an alternative, and hundreds of absentee ballots have already been cast in just those two local elections.

Northam urged anyone going to the polls today to observe all social distancing and safety guidelines during his Monday media conference.

In Bristol, 1,146 absentee ballots have already been submitted, representing more than 10% of the city’s registered voters. An additional 236 were sent out and not returned but can be submitted until 7 p.m. today, General Registrar Penny Limburg said.

Penny Limburg, general registrar and director of elections, talks with election workers during a preliminary verification pre-process of absentee ballots Monday afternoon before Tuesday's local elections.

“I feel like we’re really close to the number that normally votes in this type [of] election,” Limburg said.

“We might see a slight increase if people decide to go to the polls and vote. There has been a lot of press about this election because of COVID and the information we’ve been putting out, so more people are probably aware we are having a May election. I think we could see a little increase over the past.”

City Hall remains closed, but the election office can be accessed via the drive-thru window.

In Bristol, voters will select two members of City Council and two for School Board from a field of four hopefuls in each race. Incumbents Anthony Farnum and Kevin Mumpower are running, as are challengers Michael Pollard and Ric Watts. School Board incumbent Tyrone Foster is seeking reelection along with challengers including Ginger Fleenor, Frank Goodpasture III and Jean Mulumba. Each office has a four-year term.

All four city polling places — City Hall, First Freewill Church activity building, Van Pelt Elementary and Virginia High School — will be open.

In Abingdon, voters will select two members for the Town Council from a field of five candidates — incumbents Wayne Craig and Cindy Patterson and challengers James Anderson, Roman Blevins and Amanda Pillion.

Jeff Miller, Bristol Virginia deputy registrar, sets up screens Monday for poll workers to use during Tuesday’s local elections.

A total of 570 absentee ballots have already been received for that election of the 849 requested, said Blakely Morris, Washington County’s deputy registrar. Only the Abingdon Town Hall polling place will be open for this election.

Morris said there was “no way” to predict how many people may vote given the number of absentee ballots.

Voters will be asked to wear face coverings, use hand sanitizer before voting and observe 6-foot social distancing guidelines while in the voting precinct.

Across the region, voting is also occurring in Chilhowie, Clinchport, Coeburn, Dungannon, Gate City, Marion, Rural Retreat, Saltville, St. Charles, Wise and Wytheville.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day with afternoon high temperatures near 70 as a cold front passes through the region, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

