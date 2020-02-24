BRISTOL, Va. — Today is the final day to submit an application to request an absentee ballot be sent by mail for the March 3 Democratic presidential primary election in Virginia.
Voters may apply online at elections.virginia.gov or deliver the application in person, by fax or as an email attachment. The application must be received by 5 p.m., according to Bristol General Registrar Penny Limburg.
Bristol city voters with a qualified reason may continue to vote in person at City Hall through Feb. 29, when the elections office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
A valid form of photo identification is required when voting in person. The election office can make an ID free of charge for anyone without an accepted form of ID.
