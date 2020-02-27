If You Go

“Superabundance” is on display through Sept. 13. A free public reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 19 at the William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon, Virginia.

The museum is open Monday to Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (1 to 5 p.m.). Admission is free. Call 276-628-5005. Visit www.williamkingmuseum.org.