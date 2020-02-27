ABINGDON, Va. — Betsy White knew she had a golden story of a Southwest Virginia enterprise as much as a decade ago.
That’s when White was working on a book called “Backcountry Makers.”
She dove deep into the tale of Laura Copenhaver (1868-1940) and her craft cooperative called Rosemont Industries.
Since then, White knew she had to put together an exhibit to show the world just how special this story was.
“We’ve been preparing for it — or thinking about it — for several years,” said White, the director of the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia.
Now through Sept. 13, you can check out “Superabundance” at the William King Museum of Art’s Price-Strongwell Cultural Heritage Gallery.
Copenhaver was an educator, entrepreneur and regional humanitarian from Marion, Virginia.
Still, White said, “I don’t think a lot of people know about Laura Copenhaver, outside of Smyth County.”
Over many years, White had documented the story of Copenhaver by reviewing articles related to her story. “And I thought, ‘We should really have an exhibition.’”
As best as White can figure, Copenhaver hit her heyday from 1915 to the 1930s. “She created a marketing plan that was global, not just regional. It was national and global,” White said.
“She was a can-do person,” White added.
Copenhaver commissioned furniture made by craftspeople in the mountains of Southwest Virginia.
“She didn’t make anything,” White said. “She managed it and brokered it ... She would gather up the wool, collectively, and then give each woman wool to spin and weave.”
Later, Copenhaver would gather the finished products. “And she would pay them,” White said. “She was really putting the community to work — the community that needed work.”
In all, this exhibit features about 20 pieces of furniture, 15 textile pieces and lots of order forms and letters from around the world — with letters being sent to Copenhaver’s Rosemont Industries.
Rosemont, according to White, was one small part of the craft revival of the early 1900s — or what White called “a backlash to the Industrial Revolution.”
White called this exhibit “the first comprehensive exhibition to be developed around the story of this cultural entrepreneur from Southwest Virginia. It could not have been accomplished without the dedicated and careful custodial care given her business legacy by her heirs.”
In turn, White thanked Copenhaver family members Tom and Rita Copenhaver for preserving artifacts of Copenhaver’s life.
What’s on display also represents “good workmanship when a lot of the country was moving toward machine- and factory-made items,” White said. “There’s a warmth and homelike look to the exhibit. It looks like home in there.”
