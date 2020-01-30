RICHLANDS, Va. — It’s almost February.
You know that means: It’s time to get sweet in Richlands, Virginia.
The annual Winter Honey Festival kicks off this coming weekend with workshops and programs spanning a week.
Then all that leads to the “Grand Exposition” at the Richlands Police Department building Feb. 8.
“While Winter Honey is dedicated to the protection and perpetuation of our honeybees, it is aimed more at the celebration of the honeybee and the many blessings that accompany its existence,” said the festival’s organizer, John Willis.
So get sweet, and head to this Tazewell County town along the Clinch River. Here’s a look at what’s in store:
Saturday, Feb. 1
Beginning Beekeeping Class, sponsored by the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, is being held at Southwest Virginia Community College in Dellinger Hall beginning at 9 a.m. The class offers something for everyone, such as the latest on honeybee biology, getting started and locating bees, integrated hive management and other threats to bees. Cost is $25 (276-385-1811).
What’s more, all participants will receive a certificate of completion. Immediately following the class, there will be a free question-and-answer discussion session on seasonal management, including winterizing your beehives and equipment.
This Saturday also includes a “Pancake Breakfast with Honey” at the Cedar Bluff United Methodist Church, beginning at 8 a.m. for $7 adults and $5 for children.
Also Saturday, at 9 a.m., look for the Burke’s Garden Birding Trip, which will leave from the Pounding Mill Walmart parking lot. This event, which, according to Willis, is fast becoming a favorite, is limited to 12 people at $25 per person and is taken in the comfort of a nice, warm bus — yet does stop for short, brisk walks for better viewing (276-988-5091).
Wait, there’s more: Citizens for the Arts in Richlands is presenting “The TAMBURITZANS,” a full scale theatrical presentation with swirling skirts, multi-layered dresses and elaborate headdresses, a magical feast for the eyes, 3 p.m. at Richlands Middle School Auditorium. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 students. Tickets are $20 and $15 at the door.
Sundays, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9
Look for the popular Buchanan County Elk Viewing. Both Sundays the bus will leave from the Clinch Valley Medical Center parking lot at 1:30 p.m., with lunch provided. It’s limited to 14 per trip, $20 per person (276-971-7416). Advance reservations are required.
Monday, Feb. 3
At 6 p.m., the Railroad Section Foreman’s House in downtown Richlands is where you’ll find a “Tea and Honey” event with refreshments and Emerson Kirby speaking on the health benefits and Appalachian traditions of honey. Cost is $20 per person (276-964-2566).
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Another event will be held at the Section House, with the HoneyBee Paint-in, starting at 5 p.m. Fee is $15 for members of the Tazewell County Friends of the Library and $20 for nonmembers (276-970-2861).
Also Tuesday: The Appalachian Arts Center will present a “Watercolor Workshop” with Ellen Elmes beginning at 4 p.m., with a cost of $60 per person (276-596-9188).
Later, look for the free “Mead Tasting” with light refreshments at the Tazewell County Mercantile, 6 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Tazewell County Friends of the Library will host their first annual “Book Sale and Author/Artisan Meet and Greet” at the Richlands Police Complex, 1 to 6 p.m.
Later, at 6 p.m., join a “Make Your Own Mead” class in the kitchen of the King Community Center at Southwest Virginia Community College. All registrations will be handled at 276-971-2225.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tazewell County Friends of the Library will sponsor an event at the Richlands Branch Library with “Story Time,” followed by making Honey Play–Doh at 11:30 a.m.
Later, 6 to 8 p.m., look for a “Wood Flower Workshop” with Virginia Warner at the Tazewell County Mercantile at $60 pre-registration only (276-971-7357).
Friday, Feb. 7
Participants of the annual Wilderness Winter Walk will gather in the parking lot at King Community Center, Southwest Virginia Community College, for a bus ride to the location. Donations are encouraged in support of the college’s Outdoor Adventure programming (276- 964-7703).
Saturday, Feb. 8
Look for another pancake breakfast with honey, 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Richlands First United Methodist Church with a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds go toward community mission projects supported by the church.
Then look for the “Grand Exposition,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with scores of vendors at the Richlands Police Complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.