Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic
Where there’s Willie Nelson, there’s bound to be music. Even during a pandemic, country music’s Red-headed Stranger forges on.
So it goes with Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic. For the first time in its 47-year history, Nelson’s annual picnic moves online. Set to stream live Saturday via www.williepicnic.com and www.luck.stream, the show features Willie Nelson and Family.
Live sets will originate from Nelson’s own town of Luck, Texas. Such luminaries as Austin’s Asleep at the Wheel and young gun Charley Crockett will perform full sets of music. Add Shakey Graves, the Peterson Brothers and Vincent Neil Emerson to the mix. A finale that features Willie Nelson and Family, as well as Nelson’s old pal Johnny Bush, his son Lukas Nelson and more, caps a day the likes of which the country troubadour has yet to experience until now.
Black Hole Son
Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell left an imprint wide and firm such to reach from his grunge rock beginnings to even the country of Johnny Cash.
His death three years ago elevates "Black Hole Son: The Musical Celebration of Chris Cornell." Helmed by singer Eric Hogan, the Atlanta-based band streams live Sunday. Find the feed on the website of Asheville music hot spot The Orange Peel.
Hogan’s "Black Hole Son" canvasses Cornell’s career. Its name gleaned from Soundgarden’s 1994 melodramatic, “Black Hole Sun,” Hogan dips into Cornell’s Temple of the Dog for the tangibly overwrought “Hunger Strike,” Soundgarden’s propulsive “Spoonman” and more. Cornell’s voice, majestic. A native of Seattle, Cornell could wring emotion from a concrete block. He was a rising sun, a black hole son who became rock royalty.
A Capitol Fourth
A star-spangled Fourth of July warrants fireworks to fill the sky and songs to fill the heart.
Therefore this way comes "A Capitol Fourth." Broadcast via livestream on PBS’ website, the Independence Day celebration features hosts Vanessa Williams and John Stamos. Years past highlighted America’s finest music from the likes of Stevie Wonder to Dolly Parton.
This year’s cast spotlights a wide swath of American music. See rhythm and blues maven Patti LaBelle. Howl former Creedence Clearwater Revival singer John Fogerty and “Bad Moon Rising.” Get ready with The Temptations, leave the light on for country’s Trace Adkins, and marvel to the queen of contemporary gospel music, Yolanda Adams. Wave a flag. Stick around for fireworks the like of which could make Francis Scott Key repeat, “Oh, say can you see…”
Music Notes
Normalcy redefined grasps for a grip on the local music scene. Since May, select venues opened with a relative crack in Tennessee while in Virginia their counterparts remained shuttered. That’s changing.
June and now July welcomed the resumption of live music in such localities as Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon as well as Quaker Steak and Lube in Bristol, Virginia. Blackbird Bakery, just around the corner from Quaker Steak, had reopened but as yet not for the presentation of live music. They’re now closed for an indeterminate amount of time in the aftermath of an employee’s positive test for COVID-19.
Down the road on Volunteer Parkway, 423 Social presents 423 Rock Fest during the weekend of July 17-19. They’re charging forth into the forefront of Bristol’s return to live music normalcy.
Furthermore, Hip-hop’s Ying Yang Twins return to Bristol on 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Snag a ticket now to see the hip-hop vets at 423 Social. Prices start at $15 for early bird tickets, rise to $20 general admission and cap at $40 for a reserved seat. Be aware that the show is for ages 18 and older only.
“We’re not just rappers,” said D-Roc, one-half of the Ying Yang Twins. “We’re entertainers. We don’t just rap. We use our voices to entertain.”
Established in 1998, Atlanta’s Ying Yang Twins birthed amid fertile hip-hop terrain. In Atlanta alone, such entities as Arrested Development and OutKast, along with such in-demand producers as L.A. Reid and Babyface, arose to national acclaim.
“It’s energetic,” D-Roc said of his duo’s approach. “It’s crunk. It’s hyper. We’ll turn it up. No reason to turn it down. We’ll turn it up. We ad-lib a lot. We ad-lib a whole lot. That’s what is the Ying Yang Twins.”
For more information call 423-278-5552 or visit www.facebook.com/423social.
Brooklyn’s Gamblers deal a new deck of songs during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find them at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/gamblers/pick-up-the-bones. A five-song sampler, The Gamblers’ “Pick Up the Bones” exhibits the band’s penchant for melodic rock, as on the Beatles-esque “Blood Sport.”
