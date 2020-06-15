Traditional knowledge of both herbs and their uses have been passed down for generations and utilized in place of drug stores. Medicinal herbs were the original health care!
Recently, medicinal herbs have made a comeback. The herbal products industry has experienced a steady market increase for the past 14 years. As mentioned in the 2019 Herbalgram market report, total sales for herbal products reached almost $9 billion in 2018, showing a renewed interest in herb use. In addition, when considering the COVID-19 health crisis impacting the globe in 2020, even more people are looking for ways to boost their immunity and protect their family through herbal products, rather than pharmaceuticals.
There are a variety of herbs that support immune response, and many of them can be grown in your own backyard! Elderberry is an example of an herbal remedy gaining momentum. With many different species within this plant group across the globe, elderberry has been used for cough, cold and flu symptom alleviation. The vitamins and antioxidants contained in elderberries support the immune system and lessen inflammation, and elderberry is often found as an ingredient in cough syrups.
Echinacea is another herb that has been utilized for its immune support. It can help shorten recovery time from common colds and viruses and also contains powerful antioxidant properties. The whole plant can be processed into a tincture or tea for easy use.
Stinging nettle may also help alleviate symptoms of seasonal allergies. Enjoy as a tincture, tea and even cooked and eaten like spinach. However, be careful where you plant it! Stinging nettle is aptly named for its sharp, needlelike hairs.
Medicinal herbs can supplement a healthy diet, but in some cases, herbal products can have adverse effects with other health conditions or pharmaceutical medications. It is important to consult a doctor and to regulate your personal use.
Medicinal herbs have been utilized for centuries by the ancestors of our modern society. By utilizing herbal medicine, you are connecting yourself back to our cultural roots and the natural world. To help you get started, Appalachian Sustainable Development, in partnership with HERBalachia, has created a free webinar series called “Seed to Medicine Chest.” We’ll take a journey from starting medicinal herbs in your garden to creating a home apothecary. This series will show you how to make herbal products, like tinctures and salves, and how to propagate, harvest and market herbs from your own backyard. There will be three separate sessions on June 20, July 11 and Aug. 1, with two segments each day from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. You can register for one or all at https://www.asdevelop.org/agroforestry.
