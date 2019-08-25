Q: I have heard that pictures of several other famous people the Beatles had wanted to include in the collage for “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” had to be removed for various reasons. I believe one of them was Hitler. Who were some of the other people?
A: According to several accounts, the mischievous John Lennon had wanted to include images of both Jesus and Hitler, but cooler heads prevailed. No image of Jesus was included, and Hitler reportedly was hidden behind the Beatles themselves. Elvis was considered, but the band decided against including him because they respected him too much to be just another face in the crowd. Actor Leo Gorcey was removed from the final album cover because he wanted to get paid a fee — reportedly $400 — for the use of his likeness. Between 1937 to 1956, Gorcey starred in nearly 70 movies as the pugnacious gang leader in the “Dead End Kids,” “The East Side Kids” and “The Bowery Boys” serial movies. Finally, Ghandi was removed because the Beatles’ record company thought Indian fans would be offended. Gorcey and Ghandi had to be physically painted out. Remember: This was a time before such a thing as Photoshop! Gorcey was in the spot above actor Oliver Hardy and philosopher Karl Marx while Ghandi was originally near the palm tree between writer Lewis Carroll and actress Diana Dors.
Q: The song “Frontier Psychiatrist” by The Avalanches includes samples of what sounds at times like some 1950s movie or something from Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein.” Where did The Avalanches get these sound clips?
A: We were stumped by your question initially. So, we contacted Modular Records, the Avalanche’s Australian record label, and posed your question to a representative who, in turn, queried the band. We were told that the clips came from a comedy routine, called, surprise surprise, “Frontier Psychiatrist,” written and performed by the hugely influential Canadian comedy duo, Wayne and Shuster. Johnny Wayne (born John Louis Weingarten) and Frank Shuster met as teenagers in the mid-1930s and began what was to be a lifelong partnership. They appeared on Canadian radio and television from the early 1940s until Wayne’s death in 1990. They appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” a record-setting 68 times. Their records, including ones with “Frontier Psychiatrist” are still widely available. (As an interesting side note, Shuster’s first cousin, Joe, drew the “Superman” comic strip while Wayne’s son-in-law is Lorne Michaels of “Saturday Night Live” fame.) With regard to the Avalanches’ song, the report back from the band is that song was almost entirely drawn from the comedy routine. The Avalanches initially consisted of Robbie Chater, Darren Seltmann, Dexter Fabay, Gordon McQuilten, Toni Di Blasi and James Dela Cruz, although today Chater, Di Blasi and Dela Cruz appear to be active members. They have been performing their style of dance music since 1997 with the release of their debut single, “Rock City.” “Frontier Psychiatrist” can be found on their album titled “Since I Left You,” which was released in Australia in 2000 and in the U.S. in 2002. The Avalanches released their second album, “Wildflower,” in 2016.