Out on the ragged fringes of a crossroads where Little Richard jibed with Hank Williams and The Beatles distills the music of Webb Wilder.
“I think it definitely is. There’s a big British thing,” said Wilder. “They were bringing back our roots music. I got into Chuck Berry through the Stones. I got into Mose Allison through The Who.”
Get into Webb Wilder on Saturday when the bespectacled musician returns to the Down Home in Johnson City. On the road and record for nearly 35 years, the native Mississippian called from his home in Nashville.
“There’s something about being from the South, the Deep South,” Wilder said. “It’s got the smiling mask, and it’s got the frowning mask. Mississippi, it’s wrapped in mystery.”
Wilder hails from the state that birthed the father of country music in Jimmie Rodgers and the king of rock ‘n’ roll in hip-swiveling Elvis Presley. Blues from the Delta and the likes of B.B. King, Robert Johnson, Son House and legions more called Mississippi home.
“I was a spoiled only child,” Wilder said. “My aunt said I sang before I talked. I was just inclined that way.”
Allure of show business captivated the youngster as a lad.
“Then The Beatles happened when I was in fourth grade, but I was already a music snob,” Wilder said. “You could buy records from Sears Roebuck. I ordered an Elvis Presley record and a Rick Nelson record. Then The Beatles happened, and the floodgates opened.”
At the time, much of America’s music geared toward kids and teenagers amounted to “ooh baby” saccharine piffle. The Beatles changed that.
“I think The Beatles gave me, they provided an example of a dream that could be possible — that you could do music with integrity,” Wilder said.
Now, add that vital ingredient into a bubbling hot vat. Stir in Chuck Berry’s guitar-driven rock, Jerry Lee Lewis’ piano-pumping mania, and Elvis’ swaggering showmanship. Wilder, in his search and incorporation of authenticity, also found country’s Shakespeare, Hank Williams.
“I heard somebody say once that great art is flawed,” Wilder said. “I heard a Hank Williams song on the radio one day. It was authenticity.”
Wilder relocated to Nashville during the mid-1980s. A rocket ship gassed on go, he thrust forth out of the garage with 1986’s “It Came From Nashville,” his force of nature debut album.
“It still sells well,” Wilder said. “It’s got energy. It’s got humor. It’s an indie release. We wanted a major release and got one with the next album.”
Signed to Island Records, “Hybrid Vigor” launched Wilder into national rock radio terrain. Suddenly, he seemed on the cusp of next big thing status.
“We fell into the cracks,” Wilder said. “We toured with Jason and the Scorchers. They had a toe-hold with ‘Golden Ball and Chain’ We had a toe-hold with ‘Hybrid Vigor.’ Then grunge came.”
Gone went Wilder’s major record label deal. Yet he’s persevered. In the 30 years since, he’s toured constantly, recorded regularly and hit high critical marks whenever he tackles a tune.
With a new year and new decade dawned, Wilder marches onward with a mongrelized form of music of his own creation. As evidenced by a new album forthcoming, excitement remains intact and creativity flowing for the veteran guitar slinger.
“It’s done,” Wilder said of his next album. “It’s going to be called ‘Night Without Love.’ That’s an old Bobby Fields song that nobody has ever heard. The album is not as frantic as ‘It Came From Nashville.’ It’s a mixture of ballads and rockers.”
He’s a troubadour and traveler of Americana, an explorer and tinkerer whose creations stirred a cauldron that boiled with a brew all his own. He’s Wilder, Webb Wilder, man of musical intrigue.
“I’m glad to still be doing it,” Wilder said. “I love it!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.