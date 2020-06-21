ABINGDON, Va. — Matt Bair found his true love on a farm in Washington County, Virginia, between Abingdon and Damascus.
Yet he also found a young woman who still missed her daddy, Thomas Grady Brabson II, who died at age 70 in 2016. At that time, young Zoyia Brabson was only 20.
“Being on the farm and working on the farm reminds me of him every day,” said Zoyia Brabson, 24.
For Matt and Zoyia, their love story is a lifestyle built on mutual respect — and the unity of two soulmates. It’s also a testament of how God puts love together, they say.
“Matt is like a partial carbon copy of my father in a lot of ways. It’s how he works on the farm or his attitude,” Zoyia said. “It’s almost scary.”
Yet comically, in the spring of 2017, Matt told many friends that he was never going to get married.
But then he met Zoyia. And what he found was exactly what he wanted.
“I actually like to spend time with her,” Matt said with a grin. “She’s kind of the female version of me, I guess.”
Zoyia smiled.
“We’re very like-minded,” Zoyia said. “We’re on the same page, most of the time.”
Currently, the couple manages 185 head of beef cattle on the family’s 462-acre farm.
And they also have help from Matt’s dad, Dennis Bair.
Here, on the outskirts of the Alvarado community, the father-and-son duo of Matt and Dennis fit in the farm scene like saddles on a pair of horses.
“I love working with my dad,” Matt said.
And while Zoyia focuses on the present, she still remembers her daddy — and how he loved his baby girl so much that he fit a baby seat on his tractor so she could travel around the farm with him.
“I was a daddy’s girl,” Zoyia said. “It was some of the best times of my childhood. I loved to go out with dad every day.”
And she grew up wanting to work on the farm.
But then, about the time she finished growing up, her daddy died.
“It’s like the whole world stopped for a while,” Zoyia said. “I would get so frustrated on the farm whenever anything would go wrong. It was extremely emotional painful.”
Then she met Matt.
“I started going to the feed store, where Dennis, his dad, works, up in Abingdon, and if I hadn’t, I never would have met Matt,” Zoyia said.
The pair first met in October 2017.
The couple married on Aug. 24, 2019, and they were blessed with a baby boy on May 17: Wade Thomas Bair.
And now?
Matt is looking forward to Father’s Day.
“It’s just having a special day of getting to have fun with him,” Matt said. “And I just appreciate having a little boy.”
