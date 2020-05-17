MARION, Va. — Even in the midst of a partially shuttered economy, the Wooden Pickle has thrived in downtown Marion, Virginia.
“We didn’t want to shut down,” said co-owner Chris Saufley. “Once you shut down a restaurant, it’s really hard to bring it back.”
So the Wooden Pickle, like countless others, has turned to takeout orders for hamburgers and flatbreads.
Trouble is, Saufley said, “You don’t get the ambiance of the Pickle.”
Inside, the Wooden Pickle sports 49 seats in a long, narrow dining room with a hardwood floor and exposed brick. The restaurant name pays tribute to an early wooden structure at this site, owned by A.P. Pickle.
“People here love coming here,” Saufley said. “It’s just giving people a really good experience with the food.”
Here, too, you’ll hear blues on Mondays plus classic rock from Tuesday to Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sundays.
Yet, again, that dining room ambiance is missing as the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the restaurant to takeout orders only.
Even so, Saufley said, “The community has supported us really well. And, I think, it’s allowed us to be more creative with specials and things.”
Coming here for a Wednesday night supper, I sampled five cartons of house favorites, including a sweet bread pudding and buffalo wings.
What’s hot: The Confused Mac’N’Cheese comes with grilled chicken breast and bacon plus four kinds of cheeses — cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack and ghost cheese.
In a word, it’s spicy. In another word, it’s delicious. It is also one of the most popular items on the menu.
I also scooped up a Mediterranean flatbread with spinach and grilled chicken plus pesto, roasted red pepper and artichoke hearts.
Flatbread recently replaced pizza on the menu “to be a little more creative, a little more trendy,” Saufley said.
I topped my takeout with a trio of tacos — specifically an order of Mahi Mahi Street Tacos, combining grilled pineapple Pico with red cabbage, chipotle crema and cotija cheese.
Those fish tacos, Saufley said, “is what the Pickle is kind of known for.”
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Saufley, 50, bought into this restaurant with a partner, Mike Hall, 40, around Thanksgiving of 2019. The original owners, David and Stephanie Hoffman, opened the business a few years earlier.
Today, Saufley is all business while Hall takes charge of the kitchen.
For Hall, coming here is kind of like a homecoming. About 15 years ago, Hall operated a sandwich shop at this same location.
“Mike’s really into food,” Saufley said. “He comes up with all the specials. People kind of stay excited about what Mike is going to put up as specials at night.”
But it’s not just the specials that are making the telephone ring.
“I think people have really appreciated that we have kept the full menu, and we have kept going,” Saufley said. “So that’s kind of lifted people’s spirits up a little bit.”
What’s more, the food is fresh — with beef coming from the local Laurel Springs Farm.
These days, even with a takeout-only menu, the Wooden Pickle remains an integral part of Main Street, said Alexandra Veatch, the Main Street manager for Marion.
“It’s just that place you can come where you know the people here,” Veatch said. “You can come and just have a burger. Or you can come on a special night and celebrate a birthday or an anniversary.”
