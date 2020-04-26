All A’s, 12th grade

Arnold, Faith Elizabeth

Balogh, Damon Cole

Boyd, Seth Evan

Campbell, Madison Grace

Cobb, Zoie Elizabeth

Crawford, Abigail Jennings

Dalton, Abigail Faith

Davis, Kylie Raine

Dennis, Gabriella Lynn

Desrocher, Hannah Charlene

Dishman, Alyssa Nicole

Eller, Zachary Scott

Gobble, Cooper Jackson

Hampton, Caitlin Michelle

Harden, Jasmine Gabrielle

Harosky, Madison Grace

Harrington, Kelsey Lea

Hilliard, Alexia Nicole

Honeycutt, Meagan Elizabeth Nicole

James, Kylie Jade

Jeter, Kelli Marie

Johnston, Jacob Ray

Jones, Madison Paige

Kestner, Victoria Hope

Lewis, Samantha Nicole

Maiden, Taylor Christopher

Malloy, Katelyn Michelle

McKenzie, Morgan Camille

McMurray, Kenna Lauren

Morenings, Damian Anthony

Nichols, Jimmy Preston

Nicolo, Anthony James

Rader, Peyton Audriona

Richard, Gage Michael

Richard, Wyatt Paul

Saunders, Delilah Renee

Sizemore, Ana Brooke-Lyn

Sydnor, Alexandria Chantaye

Thomas, Lorelai Rhea

Velasquez, Xochill Daniele

Washington, Brandon Jayce

All A’s, 11th grade

Birt, Corbin John

Blankenship, Tyler Dillon

Cheers, Bryce Joseph

Honeycutt, Edward Riley Monroe

Jones, Camden Nicole

Little, Ridley Claire

Locke, Kelly Elizabeth

McCracken, Eric Daniel

McKemy, Charley Amber

Miles, Alexander James

Miller, Savannah Leigh

Stuart, Cheryl Jenise

Thiers, Colin John

Wright, Jacob Scott

All A’s, 10th grade

Austin, Amelia Jane

Battel, Carla Ann

Buchanan, Allison Lynn

Hampton, Caleigh Shea

Hayden, Tiffany Rainstorms

Hess, Elijah Gavin

Lee, Anthoni Danielle

McClure, Elizabeth Grace

McFarlane, Caitlyn Nicole

Page, Emily Elizabeth

Russell, Caleb Alexander

Spence, Dianna Grace

Springs, Diavian Renee

Stapleton, Alexis Victoria

Wilson, Maria Ester G.O.

All A’s, 9th grade

Austin, Coleman Gabriel

Bishop, Madeline Isabelle

Campbell, Ikiuria C

Cannon, Nathan Alexander

Canter, Scarlett Rose

Cheers, Jasper Anderson

Corvin, Paizley Claire

Fields, Joseph Scott

Hughes, Landon Scott

Kariuki, Myra Gathoni

Kestner, Emma Brooke

Lane, Kaitlin Alayna

Lawson, Brenden Michael

Lawson, Marissa Ashlyn

Owens, Bailey Ryan

Ramsey, Michael Jermery

Reed, Peja Tangela

Reyes, Alondra

Richard, Sara Marie

Stacy, Anna Lauren

Washington, Royal

Worley, Mark Andrew

All A’s and B’s, 12th grade

Aldridge, Emerson Alece

Bastone, Chloe Jacoby

Bowman, Chandler Thomas

Campbell, Victoria Helen

Childres, Hezekiah Scott

Childress, Madison Skye

Clifton, John Walter

Cox, Madison Jayne

Davidson, Raven Dawn

Driver III, Anthony Lee

Foran, Dylan Tyler

Frye, Matthew Martin

Gilbert, Lucas Ray

Gilley, Alexandria Taylor

Heath, Tyler Matthew

Heffinger, Lucille Mediah

Hernandez, Adriana Nishelle

Horne, Donovan Balin

Jackson, Jeremiah Alexander

Knight, Hannah Elizabeth

Krumtum, Adlai Jacob

Lambert, Hannah McKinley

Malcolm, Kayla Ann

McGuire, Brandon Mason

McIntosh, Isaac Thomas

Mullins, Emmaleigh Grace

Newton, Keelaya Destin

Nichols, Jastin Jaron Lee

Ozier, Mary Catherine

Patrick, Gerald Frazier

Roe, Phillip Jay

Salyer, Hannah Nicole

Silvernail, Austin Cohl

Smith, Madison Ann

Tester, Jennifer Michelle

Tester, Madison Elisabeth

Tillison, Jonathan Paul

Tragler, Natalie Grace

Williams, Austin Kole

Worley, Nathan Christopher

All A’s and B’s, 11th grade

Branch, Halee Michelle

Branson, Emma Kate

Burchfield, Christopher Robert

Byrd, Stella Leann

Corvin, Rylee Grace

Cox, Joseph Auden

Daggs, Anisia Kaiana

Dreas-Shifflett, Chandler Ana

Garrett, Kylie Madison

Gilley, Haley Grace

Hale, Victoria Rene

Hilliard, Kylee Anne

Holmes, Tanner Harley

Howard, Kimora Monae

Huffman, Emily Dawn

Kegley, Gabrielle Nicole

Leonard, Abigail Paige

Leonard, Kloe Izabella

Littleton, Taylah Elizabeth

Long, Cody James Lee

Moore, Madelyn Nicole

Mott, Isaiah Michael

Mulumba, Jean-Pierre Madila

Shaw, Shi-Ann Katlen

Stacy, Sarah Elizabeth

Stout, Nicholas O’Bryan

Taylor, Andrew Dalton

Weatherford, Landen Grady

Whitaker, Joseph William

Wilson, Connor Blake

Wolfgang, Mary Elizabeth

All A’s and B’s, 10th grade

Berry, Isaac Christian

Brooks, Whitney Leigh

Clifton, Caroline Yvonne

Collins, Hannah Grace

Dodia, Krishna G

Fils-Aime, Fa’saiyah Zanae

Fox, Alexandria MacKenzie

Gearheart, Baylee Joann

Gorley, Victoria Danielle

Goss, Benjamin Reed

Griffith, Adrienne Juliel

Gutknecht, Kaleigh Anne

Harden, Jada Leann

Harosky, Haley Brooke

Hicks, Alexandria Grayson

Jackson, Kaylee Marie

Jackson, Morgan Elizabeth

Kim, Lena Baongoc

Krumtum, Rachel Marie

Lawson, Taven Lenay

Leonard, Alyssa Nicole

Leonard, Caleb Matthew

Love, Callee Scout

Mabry, Chinyere Denyse

McKenley, Solomon Anthony

Newton, Ta’Niyah Dae

Nichols, Kylie Renee

Rangel, Shyla Breann

Roe, Michael Allen Dylan

Said, Hannah Ahmed

Sanchez-Olivares, Yesenia Rosio

Scales, Matthew Lee

Slayton, Kaylee Alexis

Stevens, Makayla Emiline Jade

Vaught, Ethan Russell

Weaver, Ty Brayden

Williams, Elijah Dejuan

Yao, Shaoxuan John

All A’s and B’s, 9th grade

Abel, Matti Elizabeth

Ball, Kaitlyn Brooke

Blaser, Emerson Rose

Bradley, Kyndall McCall

Browning, Haleigh Marie

Call, Ayden Linsey

Carroll, Parker Andrew

Childress, Roger Joe

Cox, Kayedance Viola Pearl

Crowe, Sophia Danielle

Davidson, Conner Reid

Davis, Keegan Rhiana

Eller, Tyler James

Eubanks, Kade Hunter

Fleenor, Blakely Dylan

Frazier, Alexis Kay-lee

Furstnau, Isaiah Matthew

Green, Elijah Makai

Hess, Jaiden Alexander

Hoosier, Kailey Abagail

Johnson, Alexander Scot

Jolliffe, Hailey Kayden

Jones, Brody Collin

Jones, Syanne Terease

Joyce, Kira Rheanna

Kegley, Breanna Noelle

Kilinski, Jayden Grace

Kimberlin, Ella Grace

Kiser, Zachary Donald

Lawson, Abigale Grace

Lewis, Adam Blake

Lomsak, Angela Jean

McNew, Sarah Michelle

Mitchell, Gavin Bane

Patrick, Carrie Elizabeth

Rhea, Autumn Deanna

Roe, Thomas James

Rutter, Liam Anthony

Selfridge, Autumn Layne

Shelton, Chelsey Elizabeth

Shepherd, MacKenzie Brooke

Snodgrass, Cora Lyne

Snyder, Anthony Austin

Tester, Lucy Anne

Trivett, Breonna Darlene Ann

Turner, Bryant Andrew

Wells, Connor Reed

White, Braxton Dane

Whorton, James Harry

Williams, Aidan Elijah

Worley, Dante Xavier

Wright, Alyson Nicole

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments