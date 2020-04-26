All A’s, 12th grade
Arnold, Faith Elizabeth
Balogh, Damon Cole
Boyd, Seth Evan
Campbell, Madison Grace
Cobb, Zoie Elizabeth
Crawford, Abigail Jennings
Dalton, Abigail Faith
Davis, Kylie Raine
Dennis, Gabriella Lynn
Desrocher, Hannah Charlene
Dishman, Alyssa Nicole
Eller, Zachary Scott
Gobble, Cooper Jackson
Hampton, Caitlin Michelle
Harden, Jasmine Gabrielle
Harosky, Madison Grace
Harrington, Kelsey Lea
Hilliard, Alexia Nicole
Honeycutt, Meagan Elizabeth Nicole
James, Kylie Jade
Jeter, Kelli Marie
Johnston, Jacob Ray
Jones, Madison Paige
Kestner, Victoria Hope
Lewis, Samantha Nicole
Maiden, Taylor Christopher
Malloy, Katelyn Michelle
McKenzie, Morgan Camille
McMurray, Kenna Lauren
Morenings, Damian Anthony
Nichols, Jimmy Preston
Nicolo, Anthony James
Rader, Peyton Audriona
Richard, Gage Michael
Richard, Wyatt Paul
Saunders, Delilah Renee
Sizemore, Ana Brooke-Lyn
Sydnor, Alexandria Chantaye
Thomas, Lorelai Rhea
Velasquez, Xochill Daniele
Washington, Brandon Jayce
All A’s, 11th grade
Birt, Corbin John
Blankenship, Tyler Dillon
Cheers, Bryce Joseph
Honeycutt, Edward Riley Monroe
Jones, Camden Nicole
Little, Ridley Claire
Locke, Kelly Elizabeth
McCracken, Eric Daniel
McKemy, Charley Amber
Miles, Alexander James
Miller, Savannah Leigh
Stuart, Cheryl Jenise
Thiers, Colin John
Wright, Jacob Scott
All A’s, 10th grade
Austin, Amelia Jane
Battel, Carla Ann
Buchanan, Allison Lynn
Hampton, Caleigh Shea
Hayden, Tiffany Rainstorms
Hess, Elijah Gavin
Lee, Anthoni Danielle
McClure, Elizabeth Grace
McFarlane, Caitlyn Nicole
Page, Emily Elizabeth
Russell, Caleb Alexander
Spence, Dianna Grace
Springs, Diavian Renee
Stapleton, Alexis Victoria
Wilson, Maria Ester G.O.
All A’s, 9th grade
Austin, Coleman Gabriel
Bishop, Madeline Isabelle
Campbell, Ikiuria C
Cannon, Nathan Alexander
Canter, Scarlett Rose
Cheers, Jasper Anderson
Corvin, Paizley Claire
Fields, Joseph Scott
Hughes, Landon Scott
Kariuki, Myra Gathoni
Kestner, Emma Brooke
Lane, Kaitlin Alayna
Lawson, Brenden Michael
Lawson, Marissa Ashlyn
Owens, Bailey Ryan
Ramsey, Michael Jermery
Reed, Peja Tangela
Reyes, Alondra
Richard, Sara Marie
Stacy, Anna Lauren
Washington, Royal
Worley, Mark Andrew
All A’s and B’s, 12th grade
Aldridge, Emerson Alece
Bastone, Chloe Jacoby
Bowman, Chandler Thomas
Campbell, Victoria Helen
Childres, Hezekiah Scott
Childress, Madison Skye
Clifton, John Walter
Cox, Madison Jayne
Davidson, Raven Dawn
Driver III, Anthony Lee
Foran, Dylan Tyler
Frye, Matthew Martin
Gilbert, Lucas Ray
Gilley, Alexandria Taylor
Heath, Tyler Matthew
Heffinger, Lucille Mediah
Hernandez, Adriana Nishelle
Horne, Donovan Balin
Jackson, Jeremiah Alexander
Knight, Hannah Elizabeth
Krumtum, Adlai Jacob
Lambert, Hannah McKinley
Malcolm, Kayla Ann
McGuire, Brandon Mason
McIntosh, Isaac Thomas
Mullins, Emmaleigh Grace
Newton, Keelaya Destin
Nichols, Jastin Jaron Lee
Ozier, Mary Catherine
Patrick, Gerald Frazier
Roe, Phillip Jay
Salyer, Hannah Nicole
Silvernail, Austin Cohl
Smith, Madison Ann
Tester, Jennifer Michelle
Tester, Madison Elisabeth
Tillison, Jonathan Paul
Tragler, Natalie Grace
Williams, Austin Kole
Worley, Nathan Christopher
All A’s and B’s, 11th grade
Branch, Halee Michelle
Branson, Emma Kate
Burchfield, Christopher Robert
Byrd, Stella Leann
Corvin, Rylee Grace
Cox, Joseph Auden
Daggs, Anisia Kaiana
Dreas-Shifflett, Chandler Ana
Garrett, Kylie Madison
Gilley, Haley Grace
Hale, Victoria Rene
Hilliard, Kylee Anne
Holmes, Tanner Harley
Howard, Kimora Monae
Huffman, Emily Dawn
Kegley, Gabrielle Nicole
Leonard, Abigail Paige
Leonard, Kloe Izabella
Littleton, Taylah Elizabeth
Long, Cody James Lee
Moore, Madelyn Nicole
Mott, Isaiah Michael
Mulumba, Jean-Pierre Madila
Shaw, Shi-Ann Katlen
Stacy, Sarah Elizabeth
Stout, Nicholas O’Bryan
Taylor, Andrew Dalton
Weatherford, Landen Grady
Whitaker, Joseph William
Wilson, Connor Blake
Wolfgang, Mary Elizabeth
All A’s and B’s, 10th grade
Berry, Isaac Christian
Brooks, Whitney Leigh
Clifton, Caroline Yvonne
Collins, Hannah Grace
Dodia, Krishna G
Fils-Aime, Fa’saiyah Zanae
Fox, Alexandria MacKenzie
Gearheart, Baylee Joann
Gorley, Victoria Danielle
Goss, Benjamin Reed
Griffith, Adrienne Juliel
Gutknecht, Kaleigh Anne
Harden, Jada Leann
Harosky, Haley Brooke
Hicks, Alexandria Grayson
Jackson, Kaylee Marie
Jackson, Morgan Elizabeth
Kim, Lena Baongoc
Krumtum, Rachel Marie
Lawson, Taven Lenay
Leonard, Alyssa Nicole
Leonard, Caleb Matthew
Love, Callee Scout
Mabry, Chinyere Denyse
McKenley, Solomon Anthony
Newton, Ta’Niyah Dae
Nichols, Kylie Renee
Rangel, Shyla Breann
Roe, Michael Allen Dylan
Said, Hannah Ahmed
Sanchez-Olivares, Yesenia Rosio
Scales, Matthew Lee
Slayton, Kaylee Alexis
Stevens, Makayla Emiline Jade
Vaught, Ethan Russell
Weaver, Ty Brayden
Williams, Elijah Dejuan
Yao, Shaoxuan John
All A’s and B’s, 9th grade
Abel, Matti Elizabeth
Ball, Kaitlyn Brooke
Blaser, Emerson Rose
Bradley, Kyndall McCall
Browning, Haleigh Marie
Call, Ayden Linsey
Carroll, Parker Andrew
Childress, Roger Joe
Cox, Kayedance Viola Pearl
Crowe, Sophia Danielle
Davidson, Conner Reid
Davis, Keegan Rhiana
Eller, Tyler James
Eubanks, Kade Hunter
Fleenor, Blakely Dylan
Frazier, Alexis Kay-lee
Furstnau, Isaiah Matthew
Green, Elijah Makai
Hess, Jaiden Alexander
Hoosier, Kailey Abagail
Johnson, Alexander Scot
Jolliffe, Hailey Kayden
Jones, Brody Collin
Jones, Syanne Terease
Joyce, Kira Rheanna
Kegley, Breanna Noelle
Kilinski, Jayden Grace
Kimberlin, Ella Grace
Kiser, Zachary Donald
Lawson, Abigale Grace
Lewis, Adam Blake
Lomsak, Angela Jean
McNew, Sarah Michelle
Mitchell, Gavin Bane
Patrick, Carrie Elizabeth
Rhea, Autumn Deanna
Roe, Thomas James
Rutter, Liam Anthony
Selfridge, Autumn Layne
Shelton, Chelsey Elizabeth
Shepherd, MacKenzie Brooke
Snodgrass, Cora Lyne
Snyder, Anthony Austin
Tester, Lucy Anne
Trivett, Breonna Darlene Ann
Turner, Bryant Andrew
Wells, Connor Reed
White, Braxton Dane
Whorton, James Harry
Williams, Aidan Elijah
Worley, Dante Xavier
Wright, Alyson Nicole
