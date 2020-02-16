Virginia Business College has two full-tuition scholarships available for seniors attending either Virginia High School or Tennessee High School who are first-generation college students, according to a news release. For the purposes of the scholarships, first-generation does not include certifications or two-year degrees.
All applications will be reviewed by a committee and primarily based on need and desire to pursue higher education. Applications will be accepted online at http://tiny.cc/vbcscholarship. Copies of the application are also available in both schools’ guidance offices. The deadline for all applications is Feb. 28. The scholarship will cover $6,600 for full-time tuition and the $150 annual textbook fee. If you have any questions, contact Elaine Rock at erock@VirginiaBC.org or 276-644-3831. All applicants will be notified by March 10.
Virginia Business College is a private, nonprofit college offering a bachelor’s degree in business administration with seven areas of concentration: accounting, business analytics, entrepreneurship, human resource management, information technology management, management/leadership and marketing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.