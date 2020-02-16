Virginia Business College has two full-tuition scholarships available for seniors attending either Virginia High School or Tennessee High School who are first-generation college students, according to a news release. For the purposes of the scholarships, first-generation does not include certifications or two-year degrees.

All applications will be reviewed by a committee and primarily based on need and desire to pursue higher education. Applications will be accepted online at http://tiny.cc/vbcscholarship. Copies of the application are also available in both schools’ guidance offices. The deadline for all applications is Feb. 28. The scholarship will cover $6,600 for full-time tuition and the $150 annual textbook fee. If you have any questions, contact Elaine Rock at erock@VirginiaBC.org or 276-644-3831. All applicants will be notified by March 10.

Virginia Business College is a private, nonprofit college offering a bachelor’s degree in business administration with seven areas of concentration: accounting, business analytics, entrepreneurship, human resource management, information technology management, management/leadership and marketing.

