HILTONS, Va. — Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia.

Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11 and under age 6 free. Tickets are available at the door, which opens at 6 p.m.

Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny is a seven-piece, old-time string band from Rover, Tennessee, with musical influences by the Carter Family, Gid Tanner, Uncle Dave Macon, the Coon Creek Girls and other old-time bands.

Band members emanate from the Williams and Derryberry Families. Uncle Shuffelo (Keith Williams) plays banjo. Austin Derryberry plays fiddle, banjo, ukulele, guitar and harmonica. Brian Derryberry plays upright bass. Conner Derryberry plays the banjo, bones and spoons. Emma Jean Williams plays autoharp and jug. Megan Williams plays washboard and kazoo. Courtney Derryberry plays guitar, banjo, ukulele and tuba.

Uncle Shuffelo and the Hootenanny have won accolades including old-time band championships at the State of Tennessee Old Time Fiddlers Convention, Tennessee Valley Fiddlers Convention and the Uncle Dave Macon Old Time Music Festival. Their individual championships include Austin on old-time fiddle, banjo, autoharp and old-time singing; Connor as the 2016 Double Fellowship Award recipient at the Uncle Dave Macon Old Time Music Festival and Megan and Courtney for old time singing.

Additionally, the Carter Family Museum and Carter birthplace cabin are open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and again at intermission.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic mountain music. The center is a family-friendly, drug and alcohol-free venue. In addition to the performance area, we maintain the Carter Family Museum and the A.P. Carter birthplace cabin.

For information, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.

