The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin a commodity distribution March 10 at the Realife Church at 1317 Weaver Pike, according to a news release.
Items will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis to income eligible households until all commodities are gone.
All recipients must be residents of Tennessee.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Each recipient must now have a light blue-colored commodity ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center.
Each recipient is encouraged to complete the application the week prior to the distribution in order to help in reducing wait time.
However, staff will be available on site during the distribution to assist in acquiring a commodity card. If someone is picking up your commodities, they must have your ID card and be authorized on your application; limits to pick up are five orders.
The distribution will begin at noon and will end at 2 p.m. or earlier if food is no longer available. Also, volunteers may be available to help elderly and disabled persons carry their commodities.
To learn more, visit www.uethda.org.
