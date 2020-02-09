Weather Alert

...PATCHY AREAS OF BLACK ICE AND FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT... THE RECENT SNOWFALL AND MOISTURE ON AREA ROADWAYS COMBINED WITH TEMPERATURES DROPPING AT OR BELOW FREEZING MAY PRODUCE AREAS OF BLACK ICE TONIGHT. THE SOUTHERN PLATEAU, SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE, AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA HAS THE GREATEST CONCERN GIVEN THE HEAVY SNOWFALL TODAY. ALSO, PATCHY FREEZING FOG IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT. DRIVE WITH CAUTION TONIGHT AND SLOW DOWN. BE PREPARED FOR PATCHY SLICK SPOTS ON AREA ROADWAYS ESPECIALLY SECONDARY ROADWAYS, BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.