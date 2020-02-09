MEADOWVIEW, Va. — It started as your typical American love story.
He was working at a gas station. And she was just passing through with her sister.
On that day, David was so smitten with Debbie that he told his co-worker, “I’ve just met the girl that I’m going to marry.”
Funny thing is, though, that date is now lost in time.
So, when you ask David and Debbie McLeish where their love story really began, they point to Plainville, Massachusetts, on Nov. 20, 1981.
On that Friday night, this couple gathered with mutual friends to watch “The Dukes of Hazzard,” the classic CBS-TV comedy-adventure show.
Later, they were part of a group of 10 who went to a pizza joint.
Three weeks later, David asked Debbie to marry him.
Still, it would be several months until David and Debbie tied the knot on Aug. 21, 1982.
Over the years, this couple has built houses and flipped houses.
These days, they live in Meadowview, Virginia, at their Dreamland Alpacas farm.
David, 58, and Debbie, 59, have two grown daughters: Cindi and Melissa.
“And I think part of the reason that our marriage was successful is that we had time before we had kids,” Debbie said.
“I think a lot of people start their marriages off with children,” Debbie said, “and it doesn’t give you a great foundation to start with. And I think that’s important.”
So, if you do have troubling times, you have a foundation of friendship that you can rely on, Debbie added.
“I can tell you that 100 percent David is my best friend,” Debbie said. “He has been my best friend for almost 40 years. So I talk to him. I confide in him. I trust in him.”
Marrying your best friend “is definitely a great way to have a good start,” Debbie said.
Honesty, in turn, is the bedrock of this couple’s marriage.
“The only secrets we have, unless I can weasel it out of him, is gifts,” Debbie said with a laugh. “I have never kept a secret from him ever ... other than presents.”
Better or worse
Being happy takes work, this couple said.
“Some people think marriage is 50-50,” David mused. “It’s not. It’s 110-110. It takes a lot of work and a lot of compromise.”
And it’s about commitment.
“When you get married, it was for better or for worse,” David said. “And you need to live up to that. You’re gonna have tough times. And if you work together, you’ll get through it.”
Both consider listening and communication as the secrets to a smooth marriage.
Another thing: This couple has learned how to work through financial struggles as well as health scares, like David’s three heart attacks.
“Health issues are the toughest part,” Debbie said.
“It didn’t strain the marriage,” David added, “but it put stress on her.”
Like worrying about who would drive the tractor.
“That’s a him job,” Debbie said with a laugh. “And that’s a joke. He can’t die today. I haven’t learned how to drive the tractor.”
