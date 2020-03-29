YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia announced its 2020 Tribute to Women recipients.
Outstanding women in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were nominated by area organizations, and nine were chosen by an independent panel of judges for this recognition. These recipients work to improve and enrich the region and the quality of life for the people living here. The 2020 Tribute to Women Award recipients were selected for their leadership qualities, positive impact on the community, and demonstrated growth and achievement.
The women will be honored in three categories reflecting their impact on the community and region: Nurture, Transform, and Empower. The awards banquet has been postponed until the fall at the Bristol Train Station.
Nurture category
Jennifer Adler is a mentor, professor and public official. She empowers others to think independently while exposing them to new and different ideas. She works hard to help others, especially women and young people gain success on their own.
As a first generation college student, Adler graduated Phi Theta Kappa from Harvard College. She earned her M.A. and Ph.D. in religion from Vanderbilt University. As an alderman in Kingsport, Adler has helped the city grow. She holds regular monthly meetings with residents throughout the community. Adler also works with the Roan Scholars Leadership Program and the Girl Scouts. Adler’s story empowers young women in our region who don’t have familial models of academic achievement. In Jennifer they see themselves — that they, too, can be a professor, a public official, and a champion for others.
•••
Lori Hamilton, RN, originally began her career as a clinical nurse. Hamilton’s role at Food City involves the care of 16,000 associates and countless customers. She travels throughout the company’s four-state marketing area, visiting each of the 132 retail supermarkets. Hamilton has been recognized with many achievements including Health Care Hero Award and 2018 March of Dimes Nurse of the Year in Public Health. She has developed a comprehensive program that benefits Food City’s associates, customers and community partners. Hamilton promotes a holistic view of health including wellness of mind, body and spirit. Many times, mental and emotional health are overlooked or avoided. She believes we must focus our efforts on the person as a whole to achieve lasting behavior change and overall impact.
Hamilton is a strong advocate for health and wellness, and her strong commitment to serving others is evident to all.
•••
Debbie Richmond started her law enforcement career as a dispatcher with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. She later became one of the first female officers in Bristol. As a patrol officer, she became a role model for women interested in law enforcement. She was later assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, where, guided by her unique blend of strength and kindness, she became a trusted advocate in the Bristol community, for the most vulnerable victims. Through the death of her father, Richmond recognized that the criminal justice system offered little in the way of victim services. Richmond currently serves as the Interim Director of Branch House. Her overwhelming desire to serve victims has been especially meaningful to our community in her role as an investigator of child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse.
Transform category
Linda Shepherd is a dynamic nursing professional and accomplished health care executive. Shepherd embodies many qualities that allow to her be a transformative leader in health care. She has a vision and optimism for the nursing profession, and particularly for nursing in Southwest Virginia. She works to support the professional growth of her nursing team locally and throughout the state of Virginia as president of the Virginia Nurses Association. Shepherd has and continues to demonstrate skill development and growth in transforming not only herself professionally, but also in those she leads through her involvement in many organizations.
Shepherd has proven that with determination and a vision for your life, you can achieve what you desire and make a lasting impact for those you serve, despite the challenges you face.
•••
Katy Ford Sikorski consistently leads by example through her willingness to work, positive attitude and dedication to service. As president of the Rotary Club she guided the club’s many community and international initiatives. Under her leadership as Junior League president, Sikorski led the creation of the Caterpillar Crawl, a permanent scavenger hunt in downtown Bristol. While working for the Wellmont Foundation, Sikorski had tremendous success in raising community funds to support critical projects. She currently provides oversight, coordinates and manages clinical deliveries for drug trials. Sikorski is currently responsible for an international study with 110 sites in 11 countries and a domestic study in 58 U.S. cities.
Sikorski is a strong, well respected woman, and her impact and influence on the community will continue for many years in the future. Her leadership, kindness, openness, strength, courage, service and commitment to do good in the world enable her to transform organizations and the community at large.
•••
Jamie Swift plays a significant role in the safety of people throughout the region, as well as within the system’s 21 hospitals and many other facilities as the director of infection prevention at Ballad Health. She brings an amazing level of knowledge and expertise to her job. She is one of the primary experts in the region on infectious diseases, and her guidance in the community on how to prepare and react to the threat of these diseases is crucial. Swift has led the collaboration of multiple health organizations regionally to address the overuse and misuse of antibiotics. She has participated in or led numerous committees and councils related to safety and infection prevention within the health system and the community, and has traveled around the country to make presentations to national and infection prevention within the health system and the community, and has traveled around the country to make presentations.
Empower category
Becca Davis is a visionary in the Tri-Cities. She is the co-founder and executive director of ReFrame Association, which supports affordable housing rehabilitation and repairs for low-income people throughout the United States, ensuring homes are safe, healthy and more livable for residents. Davis has been involved with low-income home repairs since she was a high school volunteer. She empowers nonprofits by identifying and sharing their best practices, educating them in sustainable repair methods and techniques for improved volunteer recruitment and retention. She is also a founder of 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care, a platform she created Davis has empowered 250 Tri-Cities women to give back to their community.
Becca has had a passion for helping the least fortunate for over two decades. This has manifested in various ways through her studies, career, and volunteer activities.
•••
Dr. Shelley Koch’s teaching philosophy at Emory & Henry College has been shaped by her personal journey, with one foot in the world of ideas and one in the world of work life. She believes she has a responsibility to help students connect what they are doing in class, with their lives and with their communities; whether it is their local neighborhood or the global society. Her students learn from one another; even when discussing polarizing topics, such as race, gender, religion and economic status. Koch is a powerhouse in Southwest Virginia and has served on the board of Appalachian Sustainable Development and Appalachian Peace Education Center. She has also published books and articles focusing on food and society.
Koch believes a sustainable planet and a peaceful world will be the result of young people passionate about engagement that breaks down barriers and increases understanding.
•••
Dr. René Rodgers played an integral role in the development of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum while adhering to the high standards of the Smithsonian. She became the curator of Exhibits & Publications in 2016, continuing her role in scheduling and creating vibrant and diverse special exhibits and educational programming. Rodgers helped to establish the annual PUSH! Film Festival in Historic Downtown Bristol, VA-TN. Rodgers led the effort in her church’s involvement with Family Promise, a program for the homeless. She also established a partnership with the Bristol Public Library to form the Radio Bristol Book Club, a monthly program airing on Radio Bristol that explores the literature of the Appalachian region.
Rodgers personifies grace under pressure and inspires others through her tireless work ethic and methodical approach to problem solving.
•••
A banquet this fall will honor the recipients. Funds from this event help to support the mission of the YWCA, including efforts to increase the economic empowerment of women and families, promote women’s health and safety, and to support racial justice and civil rights. For more information, call 423-968-9444 or email alinder@ywcatnva.org or visit www.ywcatnv.org.
