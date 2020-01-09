Generations of folk musicians created memorable odes far beyond folk music’s names of fame like Joan Baez and Bob Dylan.
Consider Tret Fure. For nearly 50 years, the Midwestern songstress has etched her name well among folk’s upper echelon of successes.
Songs of note in hand, Fure makes her Down Home debut in Johnson City on Saturday. From more than a dozen albums recorded, including 2018’s “Roses in November,” Fure’s messages extend far and wide to touch family and society.
“Most of my songs are autobiographical,” said Fure, by phone from Provincetown, Massachusetts. “I write songs about my family. I write love songs.”
Newsflash. Most folk musicians aren’t exactly enamored with President Donald Trump. Likewise Fure, who penned a song for her “Roses in November” album with Trump in mind. Titled “#45,” it’s a scathing rebuke of the current president.
“I’m left-leaning,” Fure, 68, said, “but I don’t like to hit people over the head. People love (“#45”). I’ve had a few Trump supporters at my shows, and they enjoy it. I’ve had some leave. People go crazy with it. Huge reactions. Huge applause. I usually end my first set with it.”
Fure maintains a strong career as an independent artist. For nearly two decades, she’s owned and released music on her own record label, Tomboy girl Records.
Yet time was when Fure followed a path of pop, rock and blues music.
“I started playing guitar when I was 11,” she said. “I listened to Joan Baez, Judy Collins, Bob Dylan. My mother was a big band singer in her youth. I’m self-taught. Folk music, it just resonates with me.”
But when the 1960s ended, 19-year-old Fure turned to Los Angeles. Music scene, enormous. Opportunities, countless.
“Within six months, I was the guitar player for Spencer Davis,” Fure said. “I was a blues guitarist. In high school, one of the genres I got into was blues. I listened to Robert Johnson, and I listened to Lead Belly. With Spencer Davis, we did an album right away. We opened for The Doors. We opened for Chicago. It’s how I cut my teeth, playing for Spencer Davis for a year and a half.”
Like an acrobat on a trampoline, the experience served as Fure’s launch pad.
“Through (Spencer Davis),” she said, “I got my first record deal.”
Fure signed with MCA Records’ subsidiary label, UNI. Their clientele included a young British star by the name of Elton John, whose “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” masterpiece came out in 1973, the same year as Fure’s self-titled debut.
“Lowell George (of Little Feat fame) produced my first album,” Fure said. “He was one of my greatest mentors. He was so generous. He produced it but gave me a lot of latitude. He taught me about songwriting, other players, publishing — things a 19-, 20-year-old girl needed to know.”
Alas, her album slipped into the cracks of pop music oblivion. Oh, but she persevered. It took more than a decade, but with 1984’s “Terminal Hold,” Fure began a steady stream of stellar indie folk albums that continues today.
“I’ve always been in music one way or another,” she said. “I manage myself. I book myself.”
Fure also writes about herself and the world in which she lives. Issues of family, of heartbreak and heartache, of love lived and loved lost, politics yea and politics nay reverberate in her oft-charged yet always passionate lyrics.
“If you didn’t have heartbreak, what would you write about?” Fure said.
Folk music oftentimes relays pages pertinent to the stages of life. Life, love, death — Fure’s music certainly echoes that. In so doing, her albums evolve like chapters in a novel, one that she’s still writing.
“I’ve had people tell me that my songs saved their life, saved their marriage,” Fure said. “I feel incredibly humbled. It’s very rewarding.”
