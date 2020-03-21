PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various theaters are closing until May 9 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
That includes The Comedy Barn Theater, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud, Pirates Voyage and the Smoky Mountain Opry.
For guests with tickets for this period of temporary closure, call 865-453-4400 for rescheduling information.
