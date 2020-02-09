The Northeast State Theatre Department earned several awards and nominations for two plays staged during the past year.
Proctors from the Region IV of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival recognized the work on productions of “Animal Farm” and “Dark Rituals” with three awards to faculty/staff members and 13 total award nominations to students. This year marked the largest number of award nominations for the department.
Director of Theatre Elizabeth Sloan won the Meritorious Achievement Award for Excellence in Directing for “Animal Farm.” Theatre’s technical director Brad McKenzie won the Meritorious Achievement Award for Excellence in Lighting Design for “Animal Farm.” Northeast State alumnus and previous KCACTF award-winner Richard Curtis also received the Meritorious Achievement Award for Excellence in Scenic Design for his creative work on “Animal Farm.”
“Animal Farm” cast and crewmembers receiving KCACTF nominations for their work are:
» Northeast alumni Gavin Strawn and Jordan Davis earned Irene Ryan Acting Award nominations.
» Northeast State alumna Rebecca Hopson picked up a nomination for Stage Management.
» Fellow alumna Ollie Skeens received a nomination in the category of Costume Design.
» Student and NST production veteran Jonathan Proctor earned a nomination for Sound Design.
» NST veteran and alumna Kenzie Sawtelle received a Barbizon Design nomination for Masks work.
Cast and crew members receiving KCACTF nominations for their work on “Dark Rituals” are:
» Students Braiden Smith and Allen Lopez both garnered Irene Ryan Acting Award nominations.
» Student Matthew Parvin received a nomination for Stage Management.
» Ollie Skeens picked up another nomination in the category of Costume Design.
» Alumna and previous KCACTF award nominee Shelby Ashley earned a nomination for Lighting Design.
» Sarah Slagle earned not one, but two Barbizon Design Award nominations: the first for Prop Design and the second in the Hair & Makeup category.
Nominees get invited to submit their work to the KCACTF’s Region IV competition held this year from Feb. 4-8 at the University of South Carolina Upstate in Valley Falls, South Carolina. The adjudicated competition recognizes the best theater work of two- and four-year colleges across the Southeast.
The department’s upcoming production of “The Giver” opens April 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Regional Center for the Performing Arts Theatre.
