BRISTOL, Va. — A steady drumbeat of pitter-pattering feet upon the upstairs floor of Bristol Ballet greeted evening visitors during recent weeks.
Carefully stationed Nutcracker soldiers, straight as a preacher’s word, occupied the lobby.
Inside Bristol Ballet’s upstairs studio, sweat poured as if from an Appalachian Mountain creek. It went every which-a-way. Kids young and younger diligently prepared for the opening of Bristol Ballet’s annual presentation of “The Nutcracker.” It opens Dec. 13 and concludes with two shows Dec. 14 at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee.
“Excited. Nervous. Tired,” said Collin White, 17, who plays Clara. “Sort of all of the above.”
White, as with longtime Bristol Ballet student performer Olivia Millwood, graduates soon. As students, they are preparing to stage their final appearance in “The Nutcracker.”
“Bittersweet,” said Millwood, who fills the role of the Snow Queen. “I’m excited to move on to do other things, but I’ve been doing this for so long. I’ve done about 10 Nutcrackers.”
DVD copies of last year’s performance of the venerable ballet favorite rest on Michele Plescia’s desk. Bristol Ballet’s artistic director fought through a cold last week to offer insights of the company’s latest installment of “The Nutcracker.”
“We’ve made it Bristol Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker,’” Plescia said.
Last year’s version employed a scene unique to Bristol Ballet’s production of the beloved classic. A nod to Bristol’s heritage as the Birthplace of Country Music, a scene featured Tim Baker as Mother Maybelle Ginger, an allusion to Mother Maybelle Carter of the Carter Family.
“Instead of Mother Ginger, we have Mother Maybelle Carter and the Carter Sisters this year,” Plescia said. “They carry fiddles or banjos. Mother Maybelle has a guitar. Tim Baker is Mother Maybelle.”
German author E.T.A. Hoffmann wrote “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” in 1816. Russian George Balanchine, the father of American ballet, crafted the famed ballet into a hit for American audiences in 1954.
“‘The Nutcracker’ wasn’t that popular when it debuted,” Plescia said. “Balanchine took over, revamped it, and it became much more popular. I was performing in ‘The Nutcracker’ in the 1960s.”
Neither Hoffmann nor Balanchine envisioned an injection of country music into the perennial Christmas traditional. Likewise, dogs. As during last year’s presentation, Bristol Ballet cast a pair of dogs in this year’s show. That’s onstage. There’s an offstage connection, too.
“We are partnering with Sullivan County Animal Shelter,” Plescia said. “During Saturday’s matinee, they are bringing dogs to be adopted. Last year, two people came to see ‘The Nutcracker’ and went home with a dog. They are also accepting donations of dog food.”
Meanwhile, wavelengths of excitement ripple throughout Bristol Ballet’s building. For some dancers, it’s their last dance in “The Nutcracker.” For others, it’s their first. For Plescia, it’s an opportunity to showcase the company’s talented cadre of dancers and hard work instilled during the prior weeks, months and even years.
“It’s a special show,” Plescia said.
For audiences, “The Nutcracker” represents charm as wrapped in a classic bow. For many, it’s a Christmas tradition. For some, it rates as a can’t-miss classic.
“It is magical,” Plescia said. “I tell the kids that the audience has to feel the joy. We want people who watch it to be in a good mood and with good cheer after they’ve seen ‘The Nutcracker.’ It’s a Christmas tradition.”
