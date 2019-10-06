Thank you from Harry Anderson II and his organizer for “Day In The Park”:
This was our 34th year with Day in the Park event. With the community support and help from other, we now have one of the largest kids’ events in the Tri-Cities. Over the many years we have helped thousands of kids prepare for school.
On this day all kids had food, snacks, drinks, face painting, games, and prizes for game winners, prizes for ticket drawings, music, karaoke, dance contest, entertainment and haircuts for the boys and girls. Everything is always free. At the end of the day, all school age children left with school supplies and back packs.
I would like to take the time out to say thank you to everyone who made it possible for this year to be another successful year.
Thank you for being a part of this event.
