George R. Justice has produced “Greezy Creek,” a new novel that draws from his life experience of studying English literature at the University of Detroit.
Published in Johnson City, Tennessee, by Jan-Carol Publishing, “Greezy Creek” marks the first novel for this resident of Ferndale, Michigan.
Justice has been previously published for his short stories and poetry. He once served as a newspaper movie critic during the 1970s. And he served in the U.S. Army, where he wrote many articles for “Stars and Stripes.”
“Greezy Creek” takes place in Kentucky’s Appalachian Highlands during the 1930s in a world where habits and customs often bewilder and where the ties of kinship and ancestry hold to unswerving lines.
These culturally rich mountains are also a place where moonshiners leave trails and the strains of hard times too often merge into the empty-eyed face of hardscrabble times. In this world, the characters of Bobby Yonts and Rubin Cain come of age and test the limits of things new and out of bounds.
This pair also finds cruelty in the underscores of unraveling the unwritten code of the mountains.
This first-person narrative explores how the ways of the Scot-Irish hybrids cloistered in the deepest regions of the Appalachian Mountains and inspired character-driven tales with rich historical insights.
“Greezy Creek” takes readers behind the veil of a family known for its fierce, ingrained independence; a family bound by self-determination with all that’s necessary to survive.
Still, it’s also bolstered by wit and wisdom, as “Greezy Creek” offers a unique flair in the ways of the wilderness.
