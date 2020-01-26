Appalachain Labyrinth
Submitted

As a young college volunteer in the late 1960s, Ellen Elmes was drawn to the Appalachian region by a fascination with the people and the landscape of McDowell County, West Virginia.

Today, across the Mountain Empire, you can find the art murals of Elmes in downtown districts — from Abingdon and Richlands in Southwest Virginia to Kingsport, Tennessee.

With her art, Elmes tells stories of pioneers, railroads and Pal’s Sudden Service.

And today?

Yes, today, Elmes is slated to tell stories of her life — and her art — when she speaks as part of the “Sunday With Friends” series at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, Virginia, at 3 p.m.

Her program is called “Finding Community Through Fifty Years of Making Art.”

This lecture is being held in conjunction with the recent publication of the artist’s book, “Appalachian Labyrinth: Painting to the Center.”

The new publication chronicles the artist’s stories and paintings since Elmes and her husband made the mountains of Southwest Virginia their home for close to 50 years.

In the lecture and slide presentation of her work, Elmes is slated to discuss how the development and content of her murals and watercolors have been profoundly impacted by where she lives.

What’s more, she is set to talk about how she painted a mural in Abingdon — just off Main Street — near the town’s post office.

That mural is called “Celebration! A Social History of Abingdon.”

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments