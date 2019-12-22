Larry D. Thacker offers poetry that focuses on the final destination: death.
A Kentuckian, Thacker resides in Johnson City, Tennessee, with his wife, Karin.
And he writes poetry, as well as mysteries of the mountains. Thacker produced a book called “Mountain Mysteries” about a decade ago for The Overmountain Press.
Today, he’s touting “Grave Robber Confessional” (Main Street Rag Publishing), a new book with 80 pages of poems.
Titles include “Phantom Limbs,” “The Day After the Dead” and “Real Estate.”
“Do you sense/That you’re still filling/The Space that you were given?” Thacker asks in “Song of Finality,” the poem that wraps up the book.
In another release, Thacker puts out more poetry with “Feasts of Evasion” (FutureCycle Press), an 85-page release with a much brighter content.
He writes about a little bit of everything — from a dented toaster to a share cup of coffee and the crumble of brush underfoot.
In other words, it’s life not death.
And titles include “Just Tea Leaves” and “Composition Goods.”
This book starts off with a poem called “First, Let’s Admit We Don’t Know About Everything” and wraps up with “The Source.”
