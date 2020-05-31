BRISTOL, Va. — I’ve probably dined inside the Perkins at Exit 7 at nearly all hours.
Morning, noon, night. Late night. Real late night.
But not now.
That dining room is closed.
Dang the coronavirus!
Yet tables are set outside for dining.
And inside?
Well, just like the old saying goes, everything is for sale.
Even the paintings on the wall, said the longtime restaurant manager, Chris Cantey.
You can order take-out food, just like many other restaurants that are struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of health concerns, Cantey said, “You can’t come in and sit down.”
But you can get foods to cook or use on your own, like hamburger, bags of broccoli, breads, pancake mix and cheese.
Today, the restaurant is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., instead of its usual 24-hour status, which ended in March.
Is business doing well?
“No,” Cantey said frankly.
“We’re doing about one sixth of what we would be doing right now.”
Subsequently, several employees are furloughed.
Still, this icon of Exit 7 — open since 1993 — is surviving, while longtime landmarks like Logan’s and Tinseltown have closed.
On the bright side, Cantey is seeing some of his regular customers, the ones who came to the dining room week after week.
But now?
They’re coming in for take-out orders.
Or just about anything else, said Cantey, 63.
“One lady came and got pie boxes. She wasn’t promoting it as Perkins pies. She just did it because it was convenient to. Her pies fit in our boxes.”
