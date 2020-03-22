I would love to tell you what’s going on in the arts world this week. But it would be a better use of this space to tell you what’s canceled or postponed due to health concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Like the Plein Air Festival of Abingdon, Virginia.
That’s an offshoot of the Virginia Highlands Festival.
And it’s now been moved to Oct. 8-10, due to concerns based on the latest recommendations from health officials.
“The health and well-being of our artists and our community is paramount to us,” Virginia Highlands Festival Executive Director Becky Caldwell said in a release.
Right now, it’s not even for sure if the Virginia Highlands Festival will be held in July-August of this year, Caldwell hinted.
“Whether we have the festival this summer or later in the year, we will continue to serve our community and artists as a gathering place in the manner that our founder, Robert Porterfield, intended.”
But, wait — that ain’t all.
The second annual Highlands Writers Fair scheduled to take place on April 18 is now set to be rescheduled for a later date in the year, since the board of the Washington County Public Library canceled all programming for the library through the end of April.
Also in Abingdon, the William King Museum of Art issued a statement on Monday, saying its doors are closed through March 29 “with tentative plans to reopen March 30.”
That means all programming scheduled for several days is either canceled or postponed, including Art in Bloom and related events, WKMA After Hours, as well as all classes, tours and workshops.
Down in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood’s Festival of Nations hit the deep freeze, too, with the delayed opening of the park — until at least March 28.
Up near Richlands, Virginia, the springtime Festival of the Arts at Southwest Virginia Community College has also been shelved from the springtime schedule.
“We have decided to move the entire Festival intact to a fall date to be determined,” festival organizer Mary Lawson told me in an email.
“Since we don’t know if students will be on campus in April to do programs that they plan,” Lawson wrote, “this decision was made.”
