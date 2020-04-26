IMG_4029
Ben Wyckoff Shore explores the time of the Italian unification movement (Risorgimento) in a new novel called “Terribilita.”

This is a historically based work, drawing from the author’s interest in patriotism, family, love and honor.

And it all collides tragically amid Italy’s 19th Century Unification Movement.

Set in Italy, the Horn of Africa and at sea, “Terribilita” (Cinder Block Publishing, $13.99, 2020) warms the reader with a tantalizing tale that puts Italy in the spotlight as the world turns its attention to the consequences of everyday choices.

The novel also looks at the profound impact of individual actions at a crucial moment in Italy’s past.

The story focuses on a family’s gripping saga.

Enzo Ferrando is the son of the legendary Antoni “il Toro” Ferrando, who fought for unification under Garibaldi.

In the book, Enzo finds himself conscripted into the Italian army in Eritrea after destroying the munitions of a political enemy.

In turn, Enzo must support Italy’s colonial aspirations on the African Horn. And his 12-year-old son, Lucca, is sent into hiding as a deckhand on the Albatro, a merchant vessel.

On the African Horn, Enzo finds himself pushed into a harsh environment where he must prove his worth while warring Ethiopian and Eritrean tribes.

At sea, meanwhile, Lucca discovers the secrets of navigation — and love.

Ultimately, Enzo and Lucca are reunited five years later as the plot thickens. And, by that time, Enzo has risen to the rank of colonel and taken control of the Italian military presence in African while amassing considerable power.

Yet he has also committed unspeakable acts in the name of Italy while Lucca suffers a major injury during a pirate attack at sea.

All in all, it’s a wild ride.

