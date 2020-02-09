best doctor in town
Amelia Townsend gives an inspiring look at Southwest Virginia small-town life with a new novel dubbed “The Best Doctor In Town” (Jan-Carol Publishing, 2019, $19.95).

This 268-page mystery comes from a writer who has spent most of her life in Virginia and North Carolina.

Both a newspaper and TV reporter, freelance producer and director, this writer graduated from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

Her previous works include “Keepsakes for the Heart,” which was nominated by the North Carolina Historical Association for the prestigious Ragan Old North State Award for nonfiction.

“The Best Doctor in Town” was inspired by actual events and tells the story of a doctor who may be a serial killer.

In this book, characters include a local police officer with a tarnished reputation plus a reporter who manipulated facts and the doctor’s chief intern, who may be a thief.

All try to put together pieces of the puzzle.

Yet no authority figure believes the doctor for whom the book is titled could be responsible.

Even so, patients keep dying.

