WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Little Edith is certainly not forgotten in Wytheville, Virginia.
In partnership with the Lifelong Learning Institute of Virginia Tech, the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum is presenting a virtual program on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The presentation shares Mrs. Wilson’s life from her Bolling ancestry in downtown Wytheville to her last visit to Wytheville many decades later.
This Zoom presentation will be led by First Lady Mrs. Wilson herself as Edith is portrayed by reenactor Betsy Ely.
Ely will share the story of the little girl born and raised in Wytheville and how she grew up to marry the 28th president of the United States, Woodrow Wilson.
Edith was known as First Lady, but that role has been heavily scrutinized, particularly in the aftermath of President Wilson’s debilitating stroke in 1919.
During the last 17 months of Wilson’s presidency, Edith assumed a large role in the executive office, acting as the gatekeeper of the west wing — and the protector of her husband’s health.
She became known as “America’s First Woman President.”
But don’t let me spoil anymore of the story!
Tune in and Zoom!
Registration is free at VT Lifelong Learning Institute Registration. Visit www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/summer-series.html.
