ABINGDON, Va. — I must have missed the early news.
Because, when I showed up for a Sunday shift, coughing and with a scratchy throat, my editor asked me if I had the coronavirus.
Now, look — I’m not going to intentionally make a joke about a killer virus. But, I must admit, I had no idea what my editor was talking about a few weeks back.
Honestly, I thought this had something to do with Corona beer.
Like, it was some kind of old-school journalism joke of drinking too many brews on Saturday night and then feeling ill with “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” as Johnny Cash would sing.
“No,” my editor said. “Look it up.”
So I did.
And, so soon, everything changed.
Stuff got delayed or canceled — sports and schools and the grand opening of Dollywood.
In my email, folks sent me news releases one week and canceled events the next.
And if you go to New York?
Well, don’t expect any nights on Broadway.
Plays in New York City are shut down.
So, what about Abingdon’s Barter Theatre?
“Currently, everything is still running as scheduled,” said marketing director Morgan Egan, 32. “At the moment, we’re just monitoring the situation very closely.”
Patrons, still, are being allowed to exchange their tickets or ask for a refund at any time, Egan said.
The staff inside the nearly 190-year-old Barter Theatre building is also using cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers. “We have extra hand sanitizer stations set up,” Egan said.
So, the show must go on?
“As of now, everything is still moving forward,” Egan said.
“Macbeth” is scheduled to open on March 26 at Barter Stage II, while “Driving Miss Daisy” gets in gear on April 2 on the main stage of the Barter Theatre.
Used to, going to the Barter Theatre also meant handing back your program — if you didn’t want to take it home.
Well, not anymore.
At least not this year.
“We’re taking measures to not recycle programs — and providing gloves to all of our front-of-house employees,” Egan said.
“It’s a scary time for an organization like ours, which builds its success on the in-person experience and a sense of community,” Egan said. “And so if they want to support us in this time, they just need to continue to make their reservations and purchase their tickets for the year, knowing that we will accommodate any changes that they need to make at any point.”
