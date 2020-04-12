ABINGDON, Va. — To see the words “Good News” in a subject line of an email these days is rare.
Most emails concerning festivals and art exhibits explain whatever was supposed to happen will no longer happen.
Or that it is postponed until October.
Like everybody is assuming the coronavirus will simply disappear by then.
And we will all be able to breathe.
Ugh!
But here’s some news.
One of Bristol’s favorite sons, David Browning, writes this week to say that his art show has been extended in Abingdon on Main Street at The Gallery at Barr Photographics.
But, Browning says, that show is being shown online.
View it here: http://barrphotographics.com/DavidBrowning.aspx?cms=9749.
Then click your mouse over the art of D.R. Mullins, now being shown through the cooperation of the William King Museum of Art.
The museum has announced that it is sponsoring the first retrospective of Mullins, long known in the Abingdon community for his wild ideas and introspective visions.
What’s coming is what’s being dubbed the largest “showcase of his art ever mounted by an art institution.”
It’s called the “One Man Group Show” and brings together Mullins’ paintings, sculpture, early commercial work and a new series of paintings to explore the development of his distinctive style and worldview.
It’s also meant to showcase the next chapter in his storied career.
The artist’s long career has touched many aspects of the creative culture of the region — from his murals adorning prominent places to how Mullins has mentored a new generation of Abingdon artists.
Mullins notes that he was heavily influenced by his own mentor, Southwest Virginia philosopher-artist Fred Carter.
His work, in turn, has been heavily influenced by his own ideas, skills and opinions.
And it ranges from sculptures to paintings, anchored in Appalachian imagery plus Buddhist philosophy.
And, so, how are you going to see all this?
With a virtual tour! Visit www.williamkingmuseum.org.
