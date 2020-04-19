Alas! I have found more good news in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, this time, it comes from the Appalachian Sustainable Development.
Dubbed “ASD” for short, this group is launching a community-building initiative called the Help Your Neighbor campaign.
This is designed to keep farmers farming and, in turn, keep hungry families fed.
As unemployment rates continue to climb, more neighbors are struggling to make ends meet, including those having limited access to fresh, healthy food, said Sylvia Crum, ASD’s marketing director.
At the same time, Crum says, farmers in other regions of the country are throwing away thousands of pounds of produce and dairy products.
Each year, local farmers invest significant time and money in the planting and harvesting of their produce with the expectation that they will have market outlets for their products, Crum said.
But now?
Well, due to COVID-19, that fell apart this year and many local farmers are scrambling, Crum said.
So, in response, ASD is set to provide farmers with revenue lost from expected market outlets, such as restaurant purchases or farmers market sales.
The organization is purchasing produce and then donating it to local food banks and pantries.
Unfortunately, ASD did not budget for this need.
So, yep, it needs your help to raise $30,000 by May 8.
Donations — whether they are from stimulus funds or the money people are saving by not driving to work — will be used to buy fresh fruits and vegetables which will be donated to those in need. Donations can be made online at: asdevelop.org/donate. Checks may be mailed to ASD, 103 Thomas Road, Bristol, VA, 24201.
