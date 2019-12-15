Author Florence Isaacs asks a simple question as the title of a book, “Do I Have to Wear Black to a Funeral?”

But it’s more than that question in this pocket-size paperback.

In all, Isaacs also offers, “112 Etiquette Guidelines for the New Rules of Death.”

The Countryman Press published this book by Isaacs, who is known as “The Dear Abby of Death,” for having written blogs for Legacy.com, the world’s largest provider of online obituaries and memorials.

FUNERAL BOOK

A resident of New York City, Isaacs has compiled this 176-page book to include topics like “When Someone Else’s Loved One Dies,” “Talking About Death and Grief” and “When You Are the Bereaved.”

“Death and its rituals and ramifications are hot topics these days,” the author writes. “Obituaries are typically second only to the front page as the most-read section of newspapers, and the trend is growing, according to the National Newspaper Association.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

